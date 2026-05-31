Bond forwards replace FRAs for insurers; SDLs become preferred choice

Attracted by higher returns and ample supply, insurance companies are increasingly shifting their activity to bond forwards, particularly in state development loans (SDLs), according to market participants. This follows the introduction of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) bond forward framework, which has prompted insurers to move away from bond forward rate agreements (FRAs).

“Post the introduction of bond forward guidelines by RBI, we have started participating in bond forwards with underlying state government and government securities. Given the relatively higher returns and adequate supply in SDLs compared to government securities, most of our incremental bond forward activity has shifted towards SDLs,” said Arun Srinivasan, chief - fixed income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

“We still have some legacy bond FRA positions. But after the bond forward guidelines were introduced, we moved completely to bond forwards… We are no longer active in bond FRAs, as bond forwards are a much simpler product from an execution and settlement standpoint," he added.

The RBI issued final directions on forward contracts in government securities in February 2025. The framework came into effect on May 2 the same year. It was aimed at enabling long-term investors, including insurance companies, for a more efficient management of interest rate risk and cash flows.