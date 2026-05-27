Insurers wary as Irdai tightens executive compensation framework

On Tuesday, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) revised the performance parameters applicable to key management personnel (KMPs), including managing directors and chief executive officers, with the changes taking immediate effect for performance assessments from FY27 onwards.
Under the revised norms, 50 per cent of the performance assessment for KMPs will be linked to parameters including the insurer’s financial soundness, product performance, claims responsiveness, grievance redressal, implementation of Indian Accounting Standards, and removal of “dark patterns” in customer interactions and distribution practices.
Implementation of accounting standards and removal of dark patterns will each carry a weightage of 10 per cent, while boards can decide the weight assigned to the remaining parameters. The remaining 50 per cent of the assessment may be based on additional metrics aligned with the insurer’s business plan, as determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) or the board.