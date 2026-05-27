Insurers wary as Irdai tightens executive compensation framework

Another senior official at an insurance company said the revised version gives some additional leeway to boards and NRCs to decide relevant parameters. However, the official said the framework continues to hard-code key aspects of performance evaluation and extends regulatory reach into areas that should primarily remain within board discretion.

“The intent appears to be policyholder protection through tighter linkage of remuneration to metrics like cost efficiency and claims experience, especially in the context of concerns around aggressive premium discounting in the industry. However, the framework does not adequately account for functional differences across KMP roles and imposes uniform expectations that may not be relevant to all functions. Also, the public disclosure of managements’ KPIs on the company website is too much. The regulator’s move is more micro-management of internal governance,” the senior official said.