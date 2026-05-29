GST rationalisation drives surge in Rs 2 crore-plus term insurance covers

A growing share of Indian consumers are opting for term insurance covers above Rs 2 crore, following the government's decision to rationalise goods and services tax (GST) from 18 per cent to zero on retail protection plans in a shift that is reshaping the product mix at the country's largest private life insurers.

Data from Policybazaar showed policies with a sum assured above Rs 2 crore accounted for 34 per cent of term insurance sales in FY26, up from 24 per cent a year earlier — a 10 percentage-point swing that reflects both the direct affordability benefit of the September 2025 GST exemption and a broader reassessment of household risk exposure.

The share of policies below Rs 2 crore fell to 66 per cent from 76 per cent over the same period.

"People were gradually opting for higher sum assured policies, but post-GST affordability has also helped — driven by better affordability, competitive pricing, increased awareness, and customers recognising the need for larger covers due to inflation and rising financial responsibilities,” said Varun Agarwal, head of Term Insurance, Policybazaar.