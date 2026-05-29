Home / Finance / Insurance / GST rationalisation drives surge in Rs 2 crore-plus term insurance covers

GST rationalisation drives surge in Rs 2 crore-plus term insurance covers

Share of policies above Rs 2 crore jumps to 34 per cent in FY26 from 24 per cent in FY25, as cheaper premiums prompt Indians to reassess coverage needs

Insurance Policy
premium
Representative Image
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A growing share of Indian consumers are opting for term insurance covers above Rs 2 crore, following the government's decision to rationalise goods and services tax (GST) from 18 per cent to zero on retail protection plans in a shift that is reshaping the product mix at the country's largest private life insurers.
 
Data from Policybazaar showed policies with a sum assured above Rs 2 crore accounted for 34 per cent of term insurance sales in FY26, up from 24 per cent a year earlier — a 10 percentage-point swing that reflects both the direct affordability benefit of the September 2025 GST exemption and a broader reassessment of household risk exposure.
 
The share of policies below Rs 2 crore fell to 66 per cent from 76 per cent over the same period.
 
"People were gradually opting for higher sum assured policies, but post-GST affordability has also helped — driven by better affordability, competitive pricing, increased awareness, and customers recognising the need for larger covers due to inflation and rising financial responsibilities,” said Varun Agarwal, head of Term Insurance, Policybazaar.
 
The exemption, which rationalised an 18 per cent levy on retail term policies, lowered monthly premiums meaningfully and appears to have cleared a psychological price barrier for consumers considering larger covers. Industry executives say inflation and rising household financial obligations are reinforcing the trend, pushing buyers to recalibrate the adequacy of existing protection.
 
Protection has historically lagged savings-oriented and unit-linked products in India's insurance market. Executives and distributors argue the GST change has reset the baseline, though the segment's overall share remains modest and the pace of gains will depend on whether competitive pricing and consumer awareness continue to build.
 
The momentum is translating into strong numbers across the sector.
 
ICICI Prudential Life said industry retail sum assured grew at 2.5 times the pre-reform rate in the six months following the tax change. Its own retail new business sum assured reached Rs 4.5 trillion in FY26, with retail protection expanding 50.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the second half (H2FY26).
 
HDFC Life reported 43 per cent growth in retail protection, with term insurance's share of individual annualised premium equivalent rising to 7 per cent from 5 per cent.
 
SBI Life said protection contributed Rs 2,240 crore to APE — 9 per cent of the total — recording 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Growth in protection products drives new biz value for life insurers

Intermediary-led model keeps insurance costs elevated: Praxis Global

Premium

Irdai withholds variable pay of some insurers' CEOs over expense targets

Premium

Life insurance companies seek broader guardrails for CEO salaries

Prudential to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance for ₹3,500 crore

Topics :GSTInsuranceLife Insurance

First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story