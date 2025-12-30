Mis-selling a key concern in Indian insurance sector: Irdai annual report

The insurance regulator has flagged concerns over mis-selling in India’s insurance sector and asked insurers to address the issue by conducting a root-cause analysis to identify underlying causes. It has also advised insurance companies to implement measures such as assessing product suitability, introducing distribution channel-specific controls, and putting in place a structured plan to address mis-selling complaints, including periodic root-cause analyses.

“Mis-selling in the Indian insurance sector is a significant concern that involves the sale of insurance products to consumers without proper disclosure of terms, conditions or suitability,” the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

“Insurers are encouraged to tackle the problem of mis-selling by conducting a root-cause analysis to identify the underlying causes. To prevent or reduce mis-selling, insurers have been advised to implement strategies such as assessing product suitability, implementing distribution channel-specific controls and developing a plan to address mis-selling grievances, including carrying out a root-cause analysis on a periodic basis,” Irdai said. What is the status of insurance penetration in India? Insurance penetration in India remained unchanged at 3.7 per cent in FY25. Life insurance penetration declined to 2.7 per cent from 2.8 per cent in FY24, while non-life insurance penetration remained flat at 1 per cent during the year.

How did profits perform across life and non-life insurers in FY25? The insurance sector’s profit surged in FY25. The life insurance industry reported an 18.14 per cent year-on-year increase in profits to Rs 56,006 crore in 2024-25, while the non-life insurance industry recorded nearly 30 per cent year-on-year growth to Rs 13,154 crore, according to the annual report. Of the 25 life insurers operating during the year, 18 reported profits. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India posted an 18.38 per cent rise in profit to Rs 48,151 crore, while private-sector life insurers collectively recorded a 16.69 per cent increase in profit to Rs 7,855 crore. In FY24, life insurers had reported a net profit of Rs 47,407 crore.

Net profit of the non-life insurance sector increased to Rs 13,154 crore, almost 30 per cent higher than Rs 10,119 crore in FY24. Of this, the four public sector general insurers collectively reported a profit of Rs 798 crore. Private-sector general insurers reported profit after tax of Rs 8,150 crore, specialised insurers Rs 3,444 crore, and standalone health insurers Rs 762 crore. What do expense and claims trends indicate? According to the report, the life insurance industry reported gross expenses of management of Rs 1.38 trillion during FY25, accounting for 15.60 per cent of total gross premium.

“During the year 2024-25, out of 25 life insurers in operation, 17 were compliant with the regulations. Eight life insurers exceeded the limits of expenses on an overall basis in participating and non-participating business, including linked products,” Irdai said. Operating expenses declined by 13.14 per cent to Rs 77,342 crore in FY25. Life insurers paid total benefits of Rs 6.30 trillion in FY25, constituting 71.92 per cent of the net premium, compared with Rs 5.77 trillion in FY24. Benefits paid on account of surrenders and withdrawals increased by 1.77 per cent to Rs 2.33 trillion in FY25, with the public sector life insurer accounting for 56.11 per cent of the total.