Bank of Maharashtra cuts retail loan rates by up to 50 bps post RBI move

Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday announced a reduction of up to 50 basis points in interest rates on retail loans, including home, car, education and other loans linked to the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR).

According to the bank, the revised rates are effective from 10 June and align with the recent rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank stated that home loans will now start at 7.35 per cent and car loans at 7.7 per cent.

‘This benefit of reduced interest rates reflects the bank’s commitment to offer the best financing solutions to all its customers and help them fulfil their dreams,’ the bank said. It added, ‘In the current interest rate landscape, the bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among its customers.’

Banking industry Bank of Baroda has also reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across various tenors ranging from one month to one year. ALSO READ: Share of small-ticket gold loans to rise as RBI eases the LTV norms Additionally, three other public sector banks—Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank—have cut their External Benchmark Lending Rates (EBLR) by 50 basis points. Canara Bank and Union Bank’s repo-linked lending rates now stand at 8.25 per cent, while Indian Overseas Bank’s RLLR is 8.35 per cent. These rates apply to retail loans, including home, vehicle and personal loans, as well as loans extended to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.