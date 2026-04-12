Bankers see merit in RBI's one-hour e-payment lag despite cost concerns

“You have to introduce a lag. There will be configuration required in terms of IT infrastructure because you cannot manually track this. This has to be done completely through the system. You will have a one-hour window. If you don’t want to proceed, you can cancel; otherwise, it goes through. So operationally, it will definitely require infrastructure setup,” the person said, adding that since RBI has earlier said banks will have to compensate in case of frauds and losses, even a 20–30 per cent reduction in fraud would make this a worthwhile move.