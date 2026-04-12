Bankers see merit in RBI's one-hour e-payment lag despite cost concerns

“As it is, in payments like UPI, nobody makes money. Rather, it is a huge IT infrastructure cost each bank incurs, and the support is not enough to compensate for the actual expenses. This is such a big change that people have to mull it over,” the senior banker quoted above said. According to him, while such measures by the central bank could potentially dilute the core proposition of the robust payment systems built so far, some degree of friction is warranted given the rising incidence of digital frauds.
That said, RBI has differentiated between payments to merchants—where due diligence is undertaken during onboarding by banks or payment aggregators—and individual-to-individual transfers, where, beyond basic KYC conducted by the bank, there are limited additional checks.