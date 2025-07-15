Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
140,000 Jan Dhan accounts opened in two weeks under PMJDY drive: FinMin

In two weeks, a total of 43,447 camps have been conducted across various districts to facilitate beneficiary enrolment under key schemes and promote financial literacy. | ILLUSTRATION: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

About 140,000 new Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the past fortnight under the nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the finance ministry, has launched a three-month nationwide saturation campaign, effective from July 1 to September 30, 2025, to bolster the outreach of flagship schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), an official statement said.

This campaign seeks to achieve comprehensive coverage across all Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ensuring that every eligible citizen gets the intended benefits of these transformative schemes.

 

In two weeks, a total of 43,447 camps have been conducted across various districts to facilitate beneficiary enrolment under key schemes and promote financial literacy.

The campaign is scheduled to continue until September 30, 2025, covering approximately 270,000 GPs and ULBs, the statement added.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

