Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Festivals, GST cuts to drive credit card spends after 13.7% August rise

Festivals, GST cuts to drive credit card spends after 13.7% August rise

While spends saw a robust increase on a YoY basis, there was a slight moderation compared to previous month, where spends had touched Rs 1.93 trillion

Credit Card, Shopping

Among the leading credit card issuers, HDFC Bank’s credit card outstanding stood at 25.02 million, SBI Card’s at 21.33 million, ICICI Bank’s at 18.18 million, and Axis Bank’s at 15.32 million. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit card spends increased by 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in August this year to ₹1.91 trillion, and industry experts believe the festival season and goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts will lift credit card spends further in the months to come.
 
While spends saw a robust increase on a Y-o-Y basis, there was a slight moderation compared to the previous month, when spends had touched ₹1.93 trillion.
 
In August 2024, credit card spends were ₹1.68 trillion.
 
Among the major card issuers, HDFC Bank’s spends increased by 24.01 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹53,873.05 crore in August, while SBI Card saw a 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in spends to ₹33,063 crore.
 
 
ICICI Bank posted a 6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in spends to ₹34,492 crore, and Axis Bank recorded an 11.08 per cent Y-o-Y rise to ₹21,761 crore.

Also Read

mutual fund, SIP

Credit risk funds: Opt if net yield premium over safer funds is substantialpremium

EU, European Union, TRADE

EU looks east: Why India must seize the moment to clinch its FTA dealpremium

Anthropic

Microsoft brings Anthropic models to 365 Copilot, diversifies beyond OpenAI

loan

'New to credit' loan share dips to 16% in Q1 as lenders turn cautious

teachers

Fewer than 7,000 clear West Bengal TET 2023 for over 13,000 teacher posts

 
Earlier this month, the government announced reforms in GST with rate reductions across essential items, which are likely to boost consumption in the country, experts said.
 
This move is expected to result in increased credit card spending in the upcoming months, as the rate rationalisation coincides with the festival season, they added. 
 
Ashutosh Mishra, head of institutional equity research at Ashika Stock Broking, said, “The GST cuts, which lower prices on essentials and aspirational goods alike, coincide with the festival season — historically the strongest period for consumer spending. This is expected to significantly lift credit card usage. While issuances had plateaued due to Unified Payments Interface’s popularity and the Reserve Bank of India’s caution, lenders are now gearing up with aggressive offers, equated monthly instalment schemes, and co-branded cards.”
 
Mishra added, “The anticipated reduction in delinquencies provides issuers more confidence, likely driving growth in issuances. Financial technology companies and e-commerce platforms are set to push co-branded products aggressively, where growth could outpace traditional cards by nearly 20 per cent. Overall, both spending and issuances are poised to rise meaningfully in the coming months.”
 
Data shows outstanding credit cards as of August stood at 112.34 million.
 
Among the leading credit card issuers, HDFC Bank’s credit card outstanding stood at 25.02 million, SBI Card’s at 21.33 million, ICICI Bank’s at 18.18 million, and Axis Bank’s at 15.32 million.
 

More From This Section

Health Insurance Policy

Insurance complaints up 45% in Q2 2025, most about health policies: Report

income tax

No updates, no refunds: Experts explain what's causing ITR delays

bank loan, banks

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

Health Insurance Premiums

CGHS cover extended to dependent transgender kids, siblings: Details here

gold, gold stocks

FAQs: Can you carry 24-Carat gold jewellery into India without any seizure?

Topics : credit risk funds Credit card loans festive season sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon