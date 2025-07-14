Monday, July 14, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO

Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO

Jagdishan said that in the last financial year, the bank reported healthy growth while maintaining pristine asset quality, which has been its USP across business cycles

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's net profit increased by 10.7 per cent to ₹67,347.4 crore in March 2025

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank is confident of growing its advances on par with the industry in the current financial year and exceeding it next year, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan said in a message to stakeholders.

Jagdishan, in his message published in the bank's annual report, said the results of FY25 represented the first full year of operation since the merger on July 1, 2023.

He said that in the last financial year, the bank reported healthy growth while maintaining pristine asset quality, which has been its USP across business cycles.

Net profit increased by 10.7 per cent to ₹67,347.4 crore in March 2025, while net interest income grew by 13 per cent.

 

"Your Bank's balance sheet rose by over 8 per cent to ₹39,10,199 crore. Gross NPAs were at 1.33 per cent of Gross Advances. Advances grew by 5.4 per cent to ₹26,19,609 crore while deposits grew 14.1 per cent to ₹27,14,715 crore," Jagdishan said.

As is evident, he said the bank's deposits grew 2.5 times faster than loans.

"As stated, we have taken affirmative steps to bring down the credit-to-deposit ratio and reduce the percentage of high-cost borrowings.

"We consciously calibrated our loan growth in FY25 to reposition the balance sheet. Aided by appropriate and disciplined pricing and focused on quality growth, we were successful in achieving the same," he said.

The percentage of high-cost borrowings has come down to 14 per cent at the end of the fiscal year 2024-25. The credit deposit ratio has been brought down to 96 per cent as on March 31, 2025, from a high of about 110 per cent at the time of the merger, he added.

Bank's deposits have grown faster than the system, and what is noteworthy is that, with a market share of five per cent of branches in the banking system, we have a market share of 11 per cent of banking deposits, Jagdishan said.

Further, the bank garnered an incremental deposit market share of approximately 14.6 per cent in the last financial year.

"I believe we have successfully navigated the merger and the bank is now positioned for faster growth. The reset in loan growth and the consolidation of the merger have resulted in a much stronger bank, that is now poised to capitalise further on growth opportunities," he said.

"As stated earlier, we are confident of growing our advances on par with the system in FY26 and higher than the system in FY27," the MD and CEO said.

He further said the bank continues to enhance its information security posture through a range of strategic and technology-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening its information security and resilience against evolving cyber threats.

These initiatives, he said, align with regulatory expectations and industry best practices to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the bank's digital infrastructure and applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Bank Results growth

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

