India's outward FDI halves to $2.28 billion in November, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments almost halved to $2.28 billion in November 2024, from $4.17 billion in November 2023. Sequentially, it also declined from $3.43 billion in October 2024, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Equity commitments fell to $743.29 million in November 2024, compared with $1.2 billion a year ago and $783.5 million recorded in October 2024. Debt commitments rose sharply to $967.7 million in November 2024, up from $179.2 million in November 2023. However, outward debt FDI was lower than the $1.3 billion in October 2024.

Guarantees for overseas units nosedived to $568.9 million in November 2024, compared with $2.78 billion a year ago and $1.35 billion in October 2024, RBI data showed.