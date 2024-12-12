Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / India's outward FDI halves to $2.28 billion in November, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI halves to $2.28 billion in November, shows RBI data

Guarantees for overseas units nosedived to $568.9 million in November 2024, compared with $2.78 billion a year ago and $1.35 billion in October 2024, RBI data showed

FDI
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments almost halved to $2.28 billion in November 2024, from $4.17 billion in November 2023. Sequentially, it also declined from $3.43 billion in October 2024, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $743.29 million in November 2024, compared with $1.2 billion a year ago and $783.5 million recorded in October 2024. Debt commitments rose sharply to $967.7 million in November 2024, up from $179.2 million in November 2023. However, outward debt FDI was lower than the $1.3 billion in October 2024.
 
Guarantees for overseas units nosedived to $568.9 million in November 2024, compared with $2.78 billion a year ago and $1.35 billion in October 2024, RBI data showed.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

100% FDI in insurance may attract global firms, boost competition: Experts

Govt mulls new regulatory mechanism for FDI supervision and oversight

Premium

Why is FDI important for India's economic growth and development process?

Changing ties: Eco Survey bats for more FDI from China to tap export market

Oil little changed as IEA surplus forecast offsets rate cut optimism

Topics :FDIRBIOutward FDI

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story