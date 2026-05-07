Microfinance sector posts Q4FY26 growth after eight quarters of decline

After declining for eight quarters, the microfinance sector’s gross loan portfolio rose 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 3.31 trillion in Q4FY26, aided by higher loan originations, larger ticket sizes, and improving asset quality, according to a CRIF High Mark report.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the sector’s portfolio declined 13.2 per cent.

NBFC-MFIs remained the key growth driver of the sector, while banks’ share in portfolio outstanding declined to 26.4 per cent from 32.6 per cent a year ago.

Portfolio at risk (PAR) 180+ (including write-offs) improved to 16.3 per cent in March 2026 from 17.3 per cent in December 2025, while PAR 1-180 improved to 2.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent.