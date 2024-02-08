Paytm crisis: We give enough time to comply with rules, says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gives enough time to a regulated entity to comply with the rules, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference on Thursday.

Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said that the action on Paytm was taken due to "persistent non-compliance". He said that there had been a bilateral engagement between the regulator and the fintech company for months, and RBI had not only pointed out deficiencies but also given enough time to take corrective measures.



Das also said that the issue with Paytm was not of regulations but of compliance. The RBI had earlier this month imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits from February 29.

Governor Das said that as a principle, the emphasis of RBI is always on bilateral engagement with a Regulated Entity (RE) with a focus on nudging them to take corrective action. He also said that the issue with Paytm was not regulatory but of compliance.





READ: RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5% "When such engagement does not work, or a corrective action is not taken, we go for supervisory or business restrictions," he said.

Das, on Thursday, said that the restrictions imposed "are always proportionate to the gravity of the situation", adding that the main focus is on the protection of depositors and the economic stability.

At the conference, Das also said that in the last few days, the RBI has received many queries from various quarters, including media and common people.

"We have noted all the queries and clarifications, and based on that, we will issue an FAQ next week to address them," he said.





At the conference, Das also said that in the last few days, the RBI has received many queries from various quarters, including media and common people.

"The RBI is and will continue to encourage and support innovation and technology in the financial sector," he added.