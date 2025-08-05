Rajiv Anand: Private sector banker tasked with steadying IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank late on Monday night announced the appointment of veteran banker Rajiv Anand as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years, effective August 25. Anand’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), subject to shareholders’ approval.

Anand was one of three people recommended by the bank’s board to the RBI for the MD & CEO role. The RBI had given the board until June 30 to submit its list of candidates. Reports suggest that Anand, Anup Kumar Saha and Rahul Shukla were the names forwarded for approval, with Anand emerging as the frontrunner.

Anand’s elevation follows the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia, the former MD & CEO, in April, who stepped down taking moral responsibility for accounting lapses at the bank. Deputy CEO Arun Khuran also resigned in April over the same issue. In Q4FY25, the bank reported a loss of ₹2,329 crore after ramping up provisions and reversing incorrectly booked revenue linked to discrepancies in its derivatives and microfinance businesses. Although IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta said during the Q1FY26 analyst call that the financial impact of the “legacy issue is now behind” the bank and it is pursuing new priorities, Anand faces a challenging task as he formally takes charge later this month.

“While we have always believed that a private sector CEO is an absolute must for IndusInd Bank, considering the vagaries of its portfolio, the issue is that any new CEO now has his task cut out. A lot of clean-up has to be done — de-risking, consolidation of the balance sheet, exit of old management, new people will be brought in… So many changes to be done,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital. The announcement was welcomed by equity markets, with IndusInd Bank shares closing 1.9 per cent higher on the BSE on Tuesday at ₹819.20. The stock had fallen as much as 10 per cent since March 10, when the management revealed discrepancies in the derivatives portfolio.

Anand is a career banker with over three-and-a-half decades of experience in financial services, known for his expertise in capital markets and for scaling both retail and corporate banking businesses. He has been associated with Axis Bank for over 13 years and has served on its board since 2013. Most recently, he was deputy managing director at Axis Bank from October 2021, overseeing wholesale banking, digital banking, marketing and corporate communications. He previously headed the wholesale and retail banking divisions. As president of retail banking at Axis Bank, he led the business to achieve several key milestones. Before Axis Bank, Anand was MD & CEO of Axis Asset Management. He has also held senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank (heading investments), HSBC, ANZ Grindlays Bank and IDFC Asset Management.

Anand holds a degree in commerce and is a qualified chartered accountant. “In our view, Anand does have diverse experience as he has led the wholesale and retail segments of Axis Bank and was also responsible for handling its digital agenda. Further, we think IndusInd Bank needs a CEO who is a private sector banker given the distinct characteristics of the bank’s portfolio — vehicle finance, microfinance, gems and jewellery constitute around 40 per cent of the loan portfolio (Q1FY26), and there is work required on granularising the liability franchise. Under the current circumstances, we believe this could possibly be a good option for IndusInd Bank,” said Macquarie Research in a report.

In the past, private sector banks have often turned to state-owned bankers to stabilise operations during crises. Prashant Kumar, formerly with the State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed MD & CEO of Yes Bank during its reconstruction. At RBL Bank, following Vishwavir Ahuja’s exit, former public sector banker R Subramaniakumar took over as MD & CEO. Similarly, Partha Pratim Sengupta assumed the top role at Bandhan Bank after Chandra Shekhar Ghosh stepped down. Anand’s appointment marks a shift from this trend. “The board looks forward to working closely with Rajiv and the management team to deliver strong and robust growth while prioritising the highest standards of governance,” said Mehta on Anand’s appointment.