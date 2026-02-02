RBI shores up rupee after Budget underwhelms bond, equity investors

The Indian central bank's interventions helped boost the rupee away from record low levels on Monday, a ‍day after the announcement ​of the country's federal budget, which left sovereign government bonds reeling and equities on tenterhooks.

The rupee appeared on course to open near its all-time low of 91.9875 per dollar, but the central bank's intervention helped shore it up to 91.60, a gain of 0.4 per cent from its closing level on Friday.

India pushed ​manufacturing to the forefront of its budget but stopped short of the bold reforms sought by investors to boost investment amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Indian stocks fell more than 2 per cent in a special trading session on Sunday while bonds came under pressure after the weekend break. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 7 bps to 6.76 per cent on Monday, hovering near its highest level since March 2025. Investor sentiment was hurt by a higher-than-anticipated government borrowing estimate. Additionally, an unexpected rise in the securities transaction tax on equity derivatives hurt equity markets sentiment. On the day, local stock benchmarks were up about 0.2-0.4 per cent as they regained some lost ground from Sunday. "We remain negative on the ‌Indian rupee and see it underperforming through ​2026, and we also think India's local currency rates will likely grind higher," said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG.