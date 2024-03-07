Home / Finance / News / RBI tightens norms for credit, debit cards used with business accounts

RBI tightens norms for credit, debit cards used with business accounts

Last month, the RBI had ordered Visa to stop using an unauthorized route to make business-to-business card payments which used fintech companies as an intermediary

The amendments, which have come into effect, were "necessary and expedient in the public interest", the RBI said
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tightened rules for credit and debit cards used for business accounts.
 
The RBI asked business card-issuers to put in place an effective mechanism to monitor end use of funds.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Last month, the RBI had ordered Visa to stop using an unauthorized route to make business-to-business card payments which used fintech companies as an intermediary.
 
The regulator on Thursday also said that card-issuers cannot share data of customers with outsourcing partners, unless it is "essential to discharge the functions" of the outsourcing partners.
 
If data needs to be shared, explicit consent from the cardholder will need to be obtained, the RBI said, adding the storage and ownership of card data should remain with the card-issuer.
 
The amendments, which have come into effect, were "necessary and expedient in the public interest", the RBI said.
 
The central bank has taken steps to ensure that cardholders have the freedom to choose their card network. On Wednesday, it said credit card issuers cannot enter into any pact with card networks that restrain customers from availing the services of other networks.
 
On Thursday, the RBI reiterated that card issuers should inform customers of the implications of making only the minimum payment due on cards.
 
Also, banks and non-bank finance companies won't need prior approval to become co-branding partners of card-issuers, it said.

Also Read

Demand for RuPay credit cards pips Visa and Mastercard in tier II cities

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

Explained: The pros and cons of linking RuPay Credit Card to UPI

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Explained: You can choose your own credit card network from 6 September

CBI conducts searches at 67 locations in Raj, Maha in UCO Bank IMPS scam

RBI, Bank Indonesia partner to promote use of local currencies for trade

RBI, Bank Indonesia agree to use local currencies for bilateral trade

Fund pick: Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 82.74 against US dollar in early trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIDebit cardsCredit CardBanksVisaMastercardRuPayfinance sector

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story