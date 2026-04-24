Atal Pension Yojana at 90 mn subscribers: Scheme benefits, risks explained

The Atal Pension Yojana has more than 90 million subscribers and is a pillar of India’s grassroots retirement framework, particularly for those outside formal employment, said the government on Wednesday.

Backed by a government guarantee and designed for long-term income security, the scheme focuses less on market-linked returns and more on predictable outcomes. Here’s how it works and what it offers.

What the scheme actually offers

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), launched in 2015 as part of the government’s social security push, provides a fixed, minimum pension to workers, especially those in the unorganised sector. It is a voluntary, contribution-based pension system with a central government guarantee on payouts.

APY promises three outcomes: A guaranteed monthly pension between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 after the age of 60.

Continuation of the same pension to the spouse after the subscriber’s death.

Return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee after both subscriber and spouse pass away. This three-layer structure — pension, spousal protection, and corpus return — is what differentiates APY from market-linked retirement products. How contributions translate into pension APY funds are not market-linked in the conventional sense. Instead, the government guarantees a minimum payout, and the contribution required depends on: Entry age

Chosen pension slab (Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month)

Contribution frequency (monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly) For instance, someone joining at 18 would contribute a significantly lower amount compared to someone entering at 35 for the same Rs 5,000 pension. This is because the investment horizon is longer, allowing compounding to work over time.

The official scheme note also clarifies a critical point: if returns on the underlying investments fall short, the government steps in to fund the shortfall to meet the guaranteed pension. Conversely, if returns exceed expectations, subscribers may receive a higher pension. Eligibility rules have tightened APY is open to Indian citizens aged 18 to 40 with a savings bank account. However, a key restriction now applies: Income taxpayers are not eligible to join the scheme (effective October 1, 2022) This effectively positions APY as a targeted social security product for lower- and middle-income individuals outside the formal tax net.

Why enrolments are rising The scheme’s popularity reflects a mix of structural and behavioural factors: Certainty over returns Unlike mutual funds or the National Pension System (NPS), APY offers a fixed, guaranteed pension. For risk-averse households, this predictability is valuable. Low-entry barrier Contributions can be modest, especially for younger entrants. The auto-debit feature also simplifies disciplined saving. Built-in family protection The continuation of pension to the spouse and eventual corpus return provides a quasi-insurance layer. Focus on the unorganised sector For workers without EPF or formal retirement benefits, APY fills a structural gap.

Charges and operational features The scheme is deliberately low-cost: Account opening fee: Rs 15

Annual maintenance: Rs 15 No transaction charges Contributions are auto-debited from the subscriber’s bank account, reducing the risk of missed payments. However, maintaining sufficient balance is essential to avoid penalties. Exit and withdrawal conditions APY is designed as a long-term product, with limited flexibility: Pension begins at age 60

Premature exit is allowed only in exceptional cases such as death or specified illnesses If a subscriber exits early after availing government co-contribution, only their own contributions (with net interest) are returned; the government’s share is forfeited

In case of death before 60, the spouse can continue the contributions and receive the pension later. Risks and limitations Despite its advantages, APY is not without constraints: Low pension ceiling: The maximum Rs 5,000 monthly pension may be inadequate given inflation over decades Inflation risk: The pension amount is fixed and not indexed to inflation Liquidity constraints: Limited exit options reduce flexibility Eligibility exclusion: Income taxpayers cannot participate, restricting its use for broader retirement planning In real terms, a Rs 5,000 pension today could lose significant purchasing power over 20 or 30 years.