Ayodhya's boom gets premium push as Ranbir Kapoor buys plot for Rs 3.3 cr

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has purchased a land parcel worth around ₹3.31 crore in Ayodhya, becoming the latest high-profile investor to place a bet on the city’s rapidly expanding spiritual economy.

The actor has acquired a 2,134 sq ft plot at “The Sarayu,” a premium 75-acre plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha on the banks of the Sarayu river. The project is being positioned as a luxury spiritual-lifestyle destination and includes a Leela-managed vegetarian luxury hotel, clubhouse and more than 35 curated lifestyle amenities.

But beyond the celebrity angle, the purchase highlights a much bigger trend unfolding in Ayodhya: the transformation of the temple town into one of India’s hottest real estate and tourism markets.

Ever since the Ram Mandir project accelerated infrastructure development in the city, Ayodhya has witnessed a sharp surge in investor interest, land prices and tourism-linked development. Improved connectivity, new highways, airport expansion and large-scale public investment are rapidly changing the city from a primarily pilgrimage destination into a full-scale economic and hospitality hub. The purchase comes at a significant time for the actor, who is set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor’s purchase follows recent high-value investments in Ayodhya by prominent individuals with HoABL signalling growing confidence in HoABL and Ayodhya’s emerging real estate and tourism ecosystem.

Earlier in March this year, Amitabh Bachchan had acquired a 2.67-acre land parcel worth Rs 35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya. It marked the veteran actor’s third investment in the historic city. This marked Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and his fourth plotted development purchase with HoABL. In May 2025, the veteran actor had purchased a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu for nearly ₹40 crore. Earlier, in 2024, he bought a 10,000 sq ft plot at The Sarayu, HoABL’s flagship seven-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, for ₹14.5 crore. “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process," said Rabir Kapoor in a press release.

According to government estimates cited by the developer, Ayodhya recorded nearly 23 crore visitors between January and June 2025 alone, compared to around 5.75 crore annual visitors before the temple construction phase. Visitor numbers are projected to approach 50 crore by the end of 2025, reflecting the scale of tourism growth the city is experiencing. Luxury plotted developments, branded residences, hotels and hospitality-led projects are now emerging across Ayodhya as developers try to cater to affluent buyers, NRIs, spiritual tourists and second-home investors looking to enter the city early. According to a report by Liases Foras titled ‘Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital,’ the city’s real estate market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising land values and increasing interest in both spiritual tourism and long-term investment. The report added that land prices in Ayodhya have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, with projections suggesting this could reach 25% by 2035.

As per the report, around 50 major hotel construction projects are currently underway in Ayodhya. Famous hotel brands like Taj, Marriott, Ginger, Oberoi, Trident, and Radisson are setting up properties in Ayodhya. “Ayodhya stands at the centre of India’s cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention. With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor’s investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination," said Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha/

Key takeaways from the Liases Foras Ayodhya report: Ayodhya is being positioned as one of India’s fastest-growing spiritual tourism and real estate destinations. The report says Ayodhya’s transformation is being driven by the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, major infrastructure upgrades and rising global religious tourism interest.

The city is emerging as a key node in India’s spiritual tourism network alongside destinations such as Varanasi, Tirupati, Bodh Gaya, Amritsar and Haridwar. Ayodhya’s connectivity is rapidly improving through: The 75-acre Sarayu Project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha is Ayodhya’s first-of-its-kind branded plotted development. Sarayu brings together spiritual legacy and global luxury—anchored by a 7-star, Leela-managed vegetarian luxury hotel, complemented by modern lifestyle amenities and seamless connectivity.

NH-27 and NH-330

Purvanchal Expressway

Ayodhya Dham Junction and Ayodhya Cantt railway stations

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Proposed high-speed rail connectivity. The report highlights Ayodhya’s strategic proximity to major cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra and Patna. Ayodhya is projected as the “fastest-growing spiritual destination on earth today.” According to the report’s estimates: Tourist footfall rose from around 0.9 million in 2019 to 30 million in 2023.

Visitor numbers surged to an estimated 160 million in 2024.

Ayodhya crossed 100 million visitors within the first quarter of 2025.

Footfall could reach 280–350 million annually by 2030.

The report estimates Ayodhya recorded over 433% year-on-year tourism growth in 2024.

Sustainable annual tourism growth of 10–15% is forecast till 2030. The report compares Ayodhya’s growth trajectory with major global religious destinations such as:

Mecca

Vatican City

Jerusalem

Varanasi

Amritsar. Ayodhya’s tourism appeal is expected to extend beyond religion into: heritage tourism leisure tourism cultural experiences riverfront activities spiritual wellness tourism. Key attractions highlighted in the report include: Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Hanuman Garhi

Dashrath Mahal

Saryu riverfront and boat rides. The report suggests Ayodhya’s scale advantage comes from India’s massive Hindu population, improving infrastructure and the Ram Mandir’s global appeal. It argues Ayodhya’s visitor potential may exceed several international spiritual destinations because it attracts both religious pilgrims and broader cultural tourists. The report indicates tourism growth is already creating ripple effects in: