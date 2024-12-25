CGHS facilities extended to Kendriya Vidyalaya employees: Check details

The Central government recently extended benefits for serving and retired employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). They can avail of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) services, depending on rank. Details below outline the application process, subscription payments, and the responsibilities of various regional offices involved.

FAQs on CGHS for KVS employees

Whether the scheme of CGHS is mandatory for all serving / retired employees of KVS?

The scheme of CGHS is optional for both serving and retired employees of KVS.

Is there any specific application format?

Yes, there is a specific application form for opting for CGHS facility in case of retired employees. (Annexure-II of KVS letter dated 4 November 2024).

Are all fields of format attached with a letter dated 4 November 2024 mandatory?

Yes, all fields in the application form are mandatory. Incomplete forms are liable to be rejected.

Where should retired employees submit the subscription amount?

The subscription amount, along with the application form, must be submitted to the Retirement Benefit Sanctioning Regional Office.

Does the Regional Office need to transfer the subscription amount?

No, the Retirement Benefit Sanctioning Regional Office retains the amount submitted by the retired employee and provides a confirmation of receipt in the prescribed format.

Who pays the amount to CGHS authorities?

The designated regional office is responsible for remitting the amount to the CGHS authorities according to the applicable city rate. If the Regional Office does not have sufficient funds, it may request additional funds from KVS Headquarters.

Who issues the letter for stopping Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA)?

The Retirement Benefit Sanctioning Regional Office, KVS Headquarters, or Zonal Institutes of Education and Training (ZIETs) are responsible for issuing the letter to stop the FMA. This letter is then attached to the application before being forwarded to the designated Regional Office.

What is the acceptable mode of CGHS contribution payment?

The retired employee may remit his/ her contribution by DD / Online-mode. NEFT/RTGS/etc. and necessary receipt should be enclosed with the application form.

Whether a retired employee of KVS can avail lifetime CGHS card and cashless facility?

No, there is no provision for the issuance of a lifetime CGHS card or cashless facility, as per the O.M. dated 28.05.2024 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), which extended CGHS facilities to the serving and retired employees of KVS. The CGHS card will be issued to the retired employee on a yearly basis.

Who is responsible for issuing new CGHS cards to non-eligible family members?

The Head of the units (KV/RO/ZIET/HQ) of KVS is responsible for verifying the information provided in the application form and forwarding it to the CGHS authority, as well as to the principal cardholder (both serving and retired). This ensures that only legitimate and eligible individuals are included in the CGHS cards.

Additionally, it is the responsibility of the principal cardholder to request the deletion of a dependent’s name from the CGHS card when the dependent no longer meets the eligibility criteria under the scheme.