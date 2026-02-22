Dealing with a tax notice? Correct errors via updated ITR and pay dues

Taxpayers sometimes do not disclose cryptocurrency payments received from foreign clients, assuming such receipts are informal or outside the tax net. Many treat them only as capital gains instead of reporting the fair market value as business or professional income on the date of receipt, which can lead to underreporting of tax liability. The use of foreign crypto platforms, where the mandatory 1 per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on virtual digital asset (VDA) transactions is not deducted, can also create reporting mismatches when authorities reconcile exchange data with tax returns.