Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO makes pension withdrawals easier: Here's how you can file claims

EPFO makes pension withdrawals easier: Here's how you can file claims

A step-by-step guide to help you file your claim online smoothly using the Member e-Sewa portal

EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on April 1 implemented changes that make withdrawing funds easier and quicker. With minimal paperwork and no need for employer approval in certain cases, people can access their savings directly through the EPFO’s Member e-Sewa portal.
 
Here’s how members can file a claim online: 
 
 

Also Read

EPFO

EPFO registered 1.61 million net members in February 2025, shows data

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

EPFO set for digital overhaul with new IT platform by May-June: Mandaviya

epfo

EPFO can't deny claims for pension on basis of delayed contribution: HC

EPF wage

Document drama galore: Top reasons PF claims get rejected-and how to fix it

EPFO

EPFO allows employers to make one-time payment of dues via demand draft

Log in to the EPFO Portal
 
Visit the EPFO Member e-Sewa website and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and the captcha code.
 
Check KYC compliance
 
Go to ‘manage’ tab and select ‘KYC’ to verify if your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are correctly linked and approved. This is crucial for successful claims.
 
 
Start claims process
 
Go to ‘online services’ tab and click on ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’. Enter your bank account number as a security check and verify it.
 
Select claim type
 
After verification, choose the type of claim you wish to make. Options include full withdrawal (on retirement or job change), partial withdrawal (for emergencies like medical needs or home purchase), or pension withdrawal.
 
Fill details and submit
 
Provide necessary information such as the reason for withdrawal, amount, and address. A scanned cheque or bank passbook is no longer required for verification, easing the process further.
 
 OTP verification
 
Click on ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’. You will receive a one-time password on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP to confirm and submit your claim.
 
Track claim
 
Once submitted, users can track their claim status on the portal under the ‘Track Claim Status’ section. Most claims are processed within 5 to 20 working days.
 
Quicker processing
 
EPFO has also announced that PF withdrawals will soon be enabled via UPI-linked ATMs, allowing faster access to funds. This move is part of broader efforts to digitise and simplify employee benefit systems across the country.

More From This Section

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank cuts FD rates for second time in April, offers up to 8.25%

Gold

Gold breaches Rs 1 lakh mark: What's driving the surge, should you buy now?

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Minors aged 10+ can open, operate bank accounts independently

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Live in South Delhi? How to pay SDMC Property Tax online before 30 June

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi circular on frauds: Verify registration before taking investment tips

Topics : EPFO PF withdrawals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon