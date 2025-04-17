Facing marital issue?Women officers can now prioritise children for pension

The central government has said it will allow women officers of All India Services (AIS) to nominate their children, instead of husbands, to receive family pension after meeting certain legal conditions.

Women officers or pensioners who are in marital disputes will have the option to ensure their children’s financial security after their death, even if their husband is still alive, according to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

“In case divorce proceedings in respect of a female member of service/female pensioner are pending in a court of law, or the female member of service/female pensioner has filed a case against her husband under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act or under Dowry Prohibition Act or under Indian Penal Code,” she can request that the family pension be paid to her eligible children, giving them precedence over her husband,” said DoPT.

Its order overrides the rule under the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, which prioritises the spouse (usually the husband) as the first person eligible for family pension. Only after the spouse is no longer eligible can the children claim it.

The DoPT’s order brings parity with a similar guideline issued earlier by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) in January 2024, which applied to central government employees. The move aims to address the real-life challenges faced by women officers in difficult marriages, including domestic violence or dowry-related issues.

The order said: “In such cases, the family pension shall be payable to the eligible child/children in precedence to the husband, if a request to this effect has been made by the female member of service/female pensioner.”