Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How much do you need to retire? Affluent Indians now say Rs 3.5 cr

How much do you need to retire? Affluent Indians now say Rs 3.5 cr

Rising costs and financial goals prompt the wealthy to raise the bar, according to HSBC's Affluent Investor Snapshot 2025

Retirement Plan, Retirement
Retirement Plan, Retirement(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A typical affluent Indian investor believes they need Rs 3.5 crore (around $401,000) to retire comfortably, according to an HSBC survey of more than a thousand such people.
 
The number has slightly increased from the previous year and reflects the rising cost of living and desire for financial independence. HSBC’s Affluent Investor Snapshot 2025 surveyed 1,006 affluent investors in India as part of a global study covering 10,797 respondents in 12 countries. Among Indians, “preparing for retirement” emerged as a top long-term financial priority, alongside investing in property and supporting family members.
 
This focus on retirement comes amid widespread economic concerns. About nine in ten affluent Indians cited high inflation and economic uncertainty as key factors influencing their investment behaviour.
 
Yet, confidence levels are high:
 
  • 92 per cent feel confident about meeting their short-term financial goals (up to 3 years) 
  • 83 per cent about medium-term (3 to 5 years), 
  • 86 per cent about long-term (more than 5 years).
 

From cash to gold and alternatives

Indian investors have become more active in reallocating their wealth. The proportion of portfolios held in cash has dropped to 15 per cent, down 10 percentage points from last year. In turn, they’re leaning towards more inflation-resilient assets:
 
Gold holdings rose by 7 percentage points
 
-Alternatives (such as private equity and hedge funds) climbed by 4 percentage points.
 

Investment patterns: what India’s affluent are doing

 
What Indian investors currently own or plan to add to their portfolios:
 
Most owned: mutual funds (53 per cent), direct stocks (50 per cent), and physical gold (39 per cent),
 
High interest: private market funds (42 per cent), and multi-asset solutions (37 per cent).
 
For financial insights, Indian investors rely heavily on social media (66 per cent) and online videos (50 per cent), but when it comes to actual decisions, 66 per cent turn to professional wealth advisers or relationship managers while 41 per cent rely on social media influencers.
 

The takeaway

A Rs 3.5 crore retirement fund is becoming the new benchmark for affluent Indians. With rising costs and global uncertainty, individuals are taking a more strategic, diversified approach to retirement, shifting away from idle cash and towards long-term resilience.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

REITs rule capital raising; small caps lead realty gains with 17% return

₹6 Cr property sold, ₹0 tax paid-What the Income Tax ruling means for you

Premium

Algo trading by retail investors: Trust back-tested data, not hype

ITR declared invalid? CBDT offers relief for those with technical glitches

Fat paycheck, fatter EMI? Some home loan mistakes to avoid at all costs

Topics :Finance NewsRetirement financeRetirement planBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story