Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan rates in Dec start at 7.10%: Check best offers and terms

Home loan rates in Dec start at 7.10%: Check best offers and terms

While property prices remain high, state-owned lenders are providing vital relief by holding interest rates at competitive levels

Loan, Home Loan, Money
Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Home loan interest rates in December are largely unchanged from the previous month, offering relief to customers amid high property prices. Public-sector banks offer the most competitive starting rates, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com. Private banks and housing finance companies’ loans usually cost more but the companies usually offer easier purchase terms.
 
Interest rates depend on loan size and borrowers’ credit scores and salaries.
 

Public-sector banks

 
State-owned banks remain the most affordable option for borrowers with strong credit profiles. Several lenders are offering home loans starting close to 7.10 per cent per annum.

Also Read

Immigration officers, not visa, decide legal US stay for Indians visitors

Sitharaman tables Securities Markets Code Bill: What it is, key features

H-1B visa delays: Losing your job could block US entry, trigger $100k fee

Pigeon feeding under fire: Why bans are spreading across Indian states

'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

 
Among major lenders, State Bank of India is offering rates in the range of 7.25 to 8.70 per cent across loan slabs. Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India and Bank of India have starting rates of 7.10 per cent. Punjab National Bank is offering home loans starting at 7.20 per cent for larger loan amounts, according to Paisabazaar’s data as of December 17.
 
Some banks also provide additional concessions. For instance, Canara Bank and UCO Bank offer small interest rate discounts for salaried customers, women borrowers, or those opting for loan takeover.
 

Private banks

 
Private banks generally charge higher interest rates, reflecting tighter credit filters and faster processing.
 
ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are offering home loans starting at 7.65 per cent and 7.70 per cent, respectively. HDFC Bank’s rates begin at 7.90 per cent. Axis Bank’s rates are significantly higher, ranging from 8.35 per cent to nearly 12 per cent depending on borrower risk.
 
Smaller private banks such as Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, and City Union Bank have starting rates between 7.30 per cent and 8.75 per cent, with upper bands crossing 10 per cent in some cases.
 

Housing finance companies

 
Offers by housing finance companies (HFCs) target self-employed individuals and those with non-standard income profiles.
 
LIC Housing Finance and ICICI Home Finance are offering rates from 7.50 per cent, while Bajaj Housing Finance has a starting rate of 7.40 per cent. Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Capital are pricing loans from around 7.75 per cent. Higher-risk lenders such as SMFG India Home Finance are charging rates starting at 10 per cent.
 

What borrowers should keep in mind

 
  • Lowest advertised rates apply only to borrowers with excellent credit scores
  • Final rates depend on income stability, loan size, and property type
  • Women borrowers and takeover cases may get small concessions
  • Comparing offers across banks and HFCs can lead to meaningful savings over the loan tenure
  • Borrowers should check the final applicable rate directly with lenders before applying.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra legalises digital land records: How it helps buyers and owners

Car loan rates in Dec start at 7.45%: Check best offer of lenders

SBI, PNB, Canara, IOB cut loan rates: What it means for borrowers

India set for Higher-Ed boom: 560,000 students, $113 bn forex saved by 2040

Startups that won India's attention in 2025: Dream11 tops, Zepto,OYO follow

Topics :Home Loane-home loanBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story