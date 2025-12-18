Home loan rates in Dec start at 7.10%: Check best offers and terms

Home loan interest rates in December are largely unchanged from the previous month, offering relief to customers amid high property prices. Public-sector banks offer the most competitive starting rates, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com. Private banks and housing finance companies’ loans usually cost more but the companies usually offer easier purchase terms.

Interest rates depend on loan size and borrowers’ credit scores and salaries.

Public-sector banks

State-owned banks remain the most affordable option for borrowers with strong credit profiles. Several lenders are offering home loans starting close to 7.10 per cent per annum.

Among major lenders, State Bank of India is offering rates in the range of 7.25 to 8.70 per cent across loan slabs. Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India and Bank of India have starting rates of 7.10 per cent. Punjab National Bank is offering home loans starting at 7.20 per cent for larger loan amounts, according to Paisabazaar’s data as of December 17.

Some banks also provide additional concessions. For instance, Canara Bank and UCO Bank offer small interest rate discounts for salaried customers, women borrowers, or those opting for loan takeover. Private banks Private banks generally charge higher interest rates, reflecting tighter credit filters and faster processing. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are offering home loans starting at 7.65 per cent and 7.70 per cent, respectively. HDFC Bank’s rates begin at 7.90 per cent. Axis Bank’s rates are significantly higher, ranging from 8.35 per cent to nearly 12 per cent depending on borrower risk. Smaller private banks such as Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, and City Union Bank have starting rates between 7.30 per cent and 8.75 per cent, with upper bands crossing 10 per cent in some cases.