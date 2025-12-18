Pigeon feeding under fire: Why bans are spreading across Indian states

India’s relationship with pigeons has long been a blend of affection and tradition. From heritage squares, where grain is scattered at dawn to devotees offering grains as 'punya', feeding pigeons is woven into the cultural fabric of many cities. However, a growing public-health discourse, centred on the hazards posed by burgeoning pigeon populations and their droppings, is prompting policy shifts, legal actions and heated debates across the country.

"While feeding pigeons is often seen as a harmless or compassionate act, the reality is that pigeon droppings and feathers can affect both human health and the environment. From triggering allergies to causing serious lung infections, prolonged exposure to pigeons can have consequences that are often overlooked," says Dr Vivek Nangia, Vice Chairman & Head, Pulmonology, Max Hospital, Delhi.

Regulating pigeon feeding: What cities are doing Karnataka Earlier this week, Karnataka officially prohibited pigeon feeding in public places, citing serious health risks associated with bird droppings and feathers. The Health and Family Welfare Department directed municipal corporations, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority, to prohibit feeding where it poses a nuisance. Measures include on-the-spot warnings, fines and prosecution under public-health provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Designated feeding zones may be created and regulated by NGOs, but blanket public feeding is disallowed. Maharashtra Mumbai has seen one of the most contentious clashes over pigeon feeding. The Bombay High Court upheld the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to ban public pigeon feeding due to serious health hazards, leading to the closure of over 50 'kabutarkhanas' or pigeon feeding spots. Many residents and pilgrims, especially from Jain, Gujarati, and Marwari communities, protested, asserting that feeding pigeons is a cherished spiritual practice. Agitations included tearing down tarpaulin barriers covering feeding spots and calls for hunger strikes.

Pune and Thane have also imposed penalties for feeding pigeons in public spaces, with local civic bodies citing hygiene and public health concerns. Delhi Delhi’s municipal authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), considered a ban on pigeon feeding spots in 2024 and again this year, citing concerns over respiratory health risks from accumulated droppings in densely populated areas. In September, residents from Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundra and Raj Nagar Extension, citing the Bombay High Court precedent, also petitioned authorities to curb pigeon feeding due to droppings and associated respiratory risks. However, no formal ban or enforcement action has been put into effect so far.

Why doctors are raising public health concerns Doctors and public health officials say pigeon droppings become a health issue when birds congregate in large numbers in dense urban areas. As droppings and feathers dry, they break down into fine particles that can become airborne and be inhaled. Key concerns flagged by experts include: Respiratory impact: Airborne particles from droppings and feathers can irritate the lungs, worsen asthma and chronic bronchitis, and with prolonged exposure contribute to hypersensitivity pneumonitis, often called “pigeon fancier’s lung”. Infectious risks: Pigeon droppings may harbour fungal organisms such as Histoplasma and Cryptococcus. Serious infections are uncommon, but repeated exposure can trigger persistent respiratory symptoms, especially in vulnerable groups.

High-risk populations: Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing lung disease are considered more susceptible to harm from chronic exposure. Urban sanitation: Acidic droppings corrode buildings and public structures, increasing civic maintenance and hygiene challenges. Artificial feeding further bolsters pigeon numbers beyond natural carrying capacity, creating over-crowded flocks that: Compete with other urban birds like sparrows

Concentrate droppings in high-footfall areas

Increase disease transmission among birds and to humans Doctors say these risks are amplified in polluted, high-density cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, prompting support for restrictions on pigeon feeding in public spaces. "Responsible practices, such as avoiding large-scale feeding, maintaining clean surroundings, and taking protective measures, can help reduce these risks," says Dr Nangia.

Why pigeon feeding curbs are facing pushback Despite health arguments, opposition to bans is strong in many quarters: For some communities, feeding animals and birds is an act of compassion or ahimsa and earns spiritual merit

Many see pigeon feeding as part of urban heritage, tangled with identity and ritual

Animal-rights groups argue blanket bans may harm pigeons if they reduce food availability without humane alternatives The debate over pigeon feeding in India sits at the crossroads of culture, health, urban planning and animal welfare. While health experts and public authorities are increasingly concerned about the risks of large pigeon populations and droppings, communities are calling for balanced policies, including designated feeding zones and regulated schedules, that reconcile health priorities with cultural practices.