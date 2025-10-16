Home loan rates range 7.35-15% in Oct: Check best offers in festival season

People planning to buy homes are closely tracking loan interest rates, which banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) often adjust to attract customers in the festival season. Real estate activity typically surges around this time, with lenders rolling out competitive rates and incentives.

October 2025 home loan rates

Home loan rates in October 2025 range from 7.35 per cent to as high as 15 per cent, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Rates depend on the lender, loan amount, and type of borrower. Public-sector banks offer some of the lowest starting rates, while private banks and HFCs maintain broader ranges, sometimes offering concessions or special schemes.

Highlights Lowest rates: Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India offer rates starting at 7.35 per cent. Public-sector banks’ rates typically range from 7.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent. Private banks’ rates start around 7.70 per cent, with some lenders offering up to 15 per cent for select loan categories. ALSO READ | Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers HFCs’ rates range from 7.45 per cent to 8.75 per cent, depending upon loan amount and tenure. Home loan rates in October Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35 HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 Karnataka Bank 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76 Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85 GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 15th October 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com

Why these Home Loan rates matter Even small differences in interest rates can significantly affect monthly EMIs and total repayment amounts over the loan tenure. For instance, a Rs 50 lakh home loan at 7.5 per cent over 20 years would cost around Rs 40,800 per month. The same loan at 8.5 per cent would push EMIs to roughly Rs 43,000, a yearly difference of nearly Rs 25,000. Tips for borrowers Compare rates across multiple lenders rather than taking the first offer. Look for additional benefits, such as processing fee waivers or concessions for salaried account holders. Evaluate loan tenure carefully: longer tenures reduce EMIs but increase total interest paid.