Home loan rates range 7.35-15% in Oct: Check best offers in festival season

October 2025 home loan rates
Highlights
Home loan rates in October
|
Name of Lender
|Loan Amount (Rs)
|Upto 30 Lakh
|Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|Above 75 Lakh
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|State Bank of India
|7.50-8.95
|7.50-8.95
|7.50-8.95
|Bank of Baroda
|7.45-9.25
|7.45-9.25
|7.45-9.50
|Union Bank of India*
|7.35-10.00
|7.35-10.00
|7.35-10.00
|Punjab National Bank
|7.50-9.35
|7.45-9.25
|7.45-9.25
|Bank of India
|7.35-10.10
|7.35-10.10
|7.35-10.35
|Canara Bank**
|7.50-10.25
|7.45-10.25
|7.40-10.15
|UCO Bank***
|7.40-9.50
|7.40-9.50
|7.40-9.50
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.35-10.15
|7.35-10.15
|7.35-10.15
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|7.55-10.75
|7.55-10.75
|7.55-10.75
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.35 onwards
|7.35 onwards
|7.35 onwards
|Indian Bank
|7.40-9.40
|7.40-9.40
|7.40-9.40
|Central Bank of India
|7.35-9.40
|7.35-9.40
|7.35-9.40
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.99 onwards
|7.99 onwards
|7.99 onwards
|ICICI Bank
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|Axis Bank
|8.35-11.90
|8.35-11.90
|8.35-9.35
|HSBC Bank
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|South Indian Bank
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|Karur Vysya Bank
|8.50-10.90
|8.50-10.90
|8.50-10.90
|Karnataka Bank
|8.21-10.76
|8.21-10.76
|8.21-10.76
|Federal Bank
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|8.15-9.50
|8.15-9.50
|8.15-9.50
|Bandhan Bank
|8.41-15.00
|8.41-12.58
|8.41-12.58
|RBL Bank
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|CSB Bank
|8.30 onwards
|8.30 onwards
|8.30 onwards
|HDFC Bank
|7.90 onwards
|7.90 onwards
|7.90 onwards
|City Union Bank
|8.25-9.50
|8.50-10.00
|8.75-10.50
|HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
|LIC Housing Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|Tata Capital
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.25-11.50
|8.25-11.50
|8.25-10.85
|GIC Housing Finance
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|SMFG India Home Finance
|10.00 onwards
|10.00 onwards
|10.00 onwards
|Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|Aditya Birla Capital
|8.25 onwards
|8.25 onwards
|8.25 onwards
|ICICI Home Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|Godrej Housing Finance
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
|Rates as of 15th October 2025
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
Why these Home Loan rates matter
Tips for borrowers
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app