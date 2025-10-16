Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

With the festival season in full swing, banks are offering competitive car loan schemes to woo customers. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, annual interest rates for new car loans range from 7.60 per cent to 14.25 per cent, depending on the lender and borrower profile. For a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years, the EMI ranges from Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699.
Latest Public sector banks' car loan rate
Public sector banks dominate the segment, with attractive offers and limited-time processing fee waivers.
- UCO Bank offers rates starting at 7.60 per cent with zero processing fees till October 31.
- Canara Bank has waived 100 per cent of processing charges till December 31.
- Central Bank of India offers no processing fees till March 31, 2026.
Union Bank of India has a festive offer with no processing fees, while Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have capped fees at 0.25 per cent or less under special festive schemes.
Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank charge slightly higher rates starting at 9.20 per cent and 8.50 per cent, respectively but their loan processes and digital services are reputed to be quicker.
Lowest and highest EMI brackets
Borrowers can expect the lowest EMI at around Rs 10,043 per month (UCO Bank at 7.60 per cent), while the highest EMI goes up to Rs 11,699 (Punjab & Sind Bank at 14.25 per cent). The spread highlights how festival-season rate cuts and fee waivers can make a meaningful difference in overall loan cost.
Also Read
Car loan rates in October
Key takeaways for car buyers
Experts advise comparing multiple factors before finalising a loan:
- Interest rate vs. tenure: A slightly lower rate over a long tenure can save thousands in interest.
- Processing fee impact: Even small festive waivers can reduce the total borrowing cost.
- Repayment flexibility: Look for prepayment-friendly options to reduce long-term debt.
Festive offers sweeten the deal
With several banks extending their offers till late 2025 and even March 2026, borrowers planning a car purchase this festive season stand to benefit. Whether opting for a budget car or a premium model, this is one of the most borrower-friendly seasons in recent years, combining low rates, tax concessions, and festive fee waivers.