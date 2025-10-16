Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

Several public sector lenders extend zero or concessional processing fees till December 2025 to attract car buyers this festive season

Planning to take pre-owned car loan? 7 points that you should keep in mind

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the festival season in full swing, banks are offering competitive car loan schemes to woo customers. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, annual interest rates for new car loans range from 7.60 per cent to 14.25 per cent, depending on the lender and borrower profile. For a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years, the EMI ranges from Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699.
 

Latest Public sector banks' car loan rate

 
Public sector banks dominate the segment, with attractive offers and limited-time processing fee waivers.
 
  • UCO Bank offers rates starting at 7.60 per cent with zero processing fees till October 31. 
  • Canara Bank has waived 100 per cent of processing charges till December 31. 
  • Central Bank of India offers no processing fees till March 31, 2026.
 
Union Bank of India has a festive offer with no processing fees, while Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have capped fees at 0.25 per cent or less under special festive schemes.
 
 
Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank charge slightly higher rates starting at 9.20 per cent and 8.50 per cent, respectively but their loan processes and digital services are reputed to be quicker.
 

Lowest and highest EMI brackets

 
Borrowers can expect the lowest EMI at around Rs 10,043 per month (UCO Bank at 7.60 per cent), while the highest EMI goes up to Rs 11,699 (Punjab & Sind Bank at 14.25 per cent). The spread highlights how festival-season rate cuts and fee waivers can make a meaningful difference in overall loan cost.

Car loan rates in October

 
NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs)  Loan amount-5 lakh  Tenure-5 years Processing fee  (% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000  (No processing fee under festive offer)
Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000
Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 100% waiver till 31.12.2025
Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 NIL on all car & electric vehicle loans till 31.10.2025
State Bank of India 8.75 10,319 NIL
IDBI Bank 8.30-9.15 10,210 - 10,416 NIL till 31.10.2025
Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)  No processing fee under festive offer)
Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2%
HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000)
Karnataka Bank 8.97-11.66 10,372 - 11,037 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,000
IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000
Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 20,000)  (No processing fees till 31.03.2026)
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank.  **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 15th October 2025.
Source: Paisabazaar.com

Key takeaways for car buyers

Experts advise comparing multiple factors before finalising a loan:
 
  • Interest rate vs. tenure: A slightly lower rate over a long tenure can save thousands in interest. 
  • Processing fee impact: Even small festive waivers can reduce the total borrowing cost. 
  • Repayment flexibility: Look for prepayment-friendly options to reduce long-term debt.

Festive offers sweeten the deal

With several banks extending their offers till late 2025 and even March 2026, borrowers planning a car purchase this festive season stand to benefit. Whether opting for a budget car or a premium model, this is one of the most borrower-friendly seasons in recent years, combining low rates, tax concessions, and festive fee waivers.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

