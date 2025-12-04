Dec car loan rates start at 7.6%; EMIs around Rs 10,000: Check full list

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Banks’ car loan rates in December are largely unchanged from the previous month but prices vary, making it important for customers to compare offers. Headline rates for a five-year, Rs 5 lakh car loan range from 7.60 per cent to more than 14 per cent, depending on the lender, according to data compiled by BankBazaar.com as of December 3.
Public sector banks
Most large state-owned banks are offering car loans that begin below 8 per cent per annum.
UCO Bank has one of the lowest bands at 7.60–10.25 per cent, with no processing fee for both regular and electric vehicle loans.
Canara Bank starts at 7.70 per cent, and has waived the processing fee until 31 December 2025, making it a cost-effective option for buyers finalising purchases this month.
Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are quoting 7.80–9.70 per cent, with monthly EMIs between Rs 10,090 and Rs 10,550. PNB levies a fee of up to 0.25 per cent, while Union Bank caps the charge at Rs 1,000.
State Bank of India is offering a fixed 8.75 per cent, with EMIs of Rs 10,319 and a processing fee of Rs 750–1,500.
Private banks
Private-sector lenders continue to charge higher effective borrowing costs.
ICICI Bank’s rates begin at 8.50 per cent, with a processing fee of up to 2 per cent, which can significantly raise the upfront cost.
HDFC Bank starts at 9.32 per cent, with fees ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,000.
IDFC FIRST Bank quotes 9.99 per cent onwards and charges up to Rs 10,000 for processing.
Borrowers considering private banks may need to factor in both the higher EMI and the larger one-time charges.
Banks offering competitive mid-range pricing
Bank of Maharashtra charges 7.70–12.00 per cent, with a 0.25 per cent processing fee.
Indian Bank offers 7.75–9.85 per cent with a flat Rs 1,200 fee.
Central Bank of India has 7.85–9.45 per cent, and is waiving processing fees until 31 March 2026.
Interest rates alone do not determine the true cost of a car loan. Processing fees, festive concessions, and relationship benefits (such as the home loan–linked concession at Bank of Maharashtra) can meaningfully influence the overall payout.
Latest car loan rates in December
Borrowers should compare:
Total EMI over the loan tenure
Effective annual percentage cost, including fees
Limited-period waivers and concessions
With several banks offering fee waivers and sub-8 per cent starting rates, December remains a favourable time for cost-conscious car buyers to finalise their financing decisions.