Living the future: Rising smart home automation offers a new way of life

It was only a matter of time before technology – which we now depend on for the smallest of things, such as checking the time – made its way into that most personal of spaces: home. Proof of this invasion is the burgeoning demand for smart homes and tech-integrated living spaces, such as advanced home automation systems, including internet-of-things (IoT) devices that enhance security, energy management, and overall convenience.

According to a recent study by real estate consultancy Savills India, over 65 per cent of individuals aged 42-65 show a clear preference for tech-enabled homes. Key technologies driving this trend include AI-powered home assistants, IoT-enabled security systems, energy-efficient climate control systems, and smart lighting solutions. These innovations offer convenience, enhanced safety, and sustainability, aligning with the evolving preferences of modern homeowners.

“This growing inclination towards smart homes demonstrates a shift in priorities—homes are no longer just physical spaces but experiential hubs that adapt to the needs of their residents,” says Shveta Jain, managing director (residential services) at Savills India. “As this trend continues to evolve, it reinforces the importance of creating living environments that balance comfort, functionality, and sustainability, meeting the aspirations of today's discerning homeowners.” Exponential growth How big is the smart home automation market? “The smart home automation market in India is rapidly growing, currently valued at over $7 bn in 2024 and is projected to cross $65 billion in the next 10 years,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

In India, the main players driving this market include Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Amazon, Google, and Xiaomi. Besides, collaborations with third-party systems such as ABB-free@home enable residents to use their personal devices to monitor and manage a full spectrum of lighting, shading, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), monitor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), door communication, smart home appliances, energy, and security systems from a single application. Proactively managing appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines to operate during off-peak hours, for example, assures lower energy costs, making it future proof. "As Indian infrastructure continues to grow with an increasing focus on townships and the residential space, the smart home market is booming with opportunities for innovation and enhanced living. ABB-free@home helps contribute to the creation of green buildings and sustainable cities as through the optimisation of energy consumption homeowners and occupants can help reduce their carbon footprint. This aligns with India's sustainability goals and can play a vital role in the nation's journey transition towards achieving net-zero goals," said Kiran Dutt, president (electrification business), ABB India.

Securing your space Even when one isn't physically present, security and surveillance systems let you keep an eye on what’s going on in your house or place of business. Is a home security system worth it? Vinita Mehta, a 45-year-old Delhi based homemaker, is heavily in favour. “I have invested in home security and surveillance systems such as the CCTV security system, video door phones, video intercom, wireless home security systems, biometric, anti-theft motion sensor alarm and have hidden cameras at several places in my home,” she says. “They are the first line of deterrence. It helps to have CCTV cameras at home since I have elderly parents, children and a pet dog.” She says they are easy to install, mostly wireless. They can be accessed from anywhere using mobile, tabs, and laptops. Additionally, they have motion sensors, high-quality cameras, and can monitor both indoors and outdoors.

Best Buys Some of the top trending home security solutions include the Godrej high definition 1080P full CCTV camera kit, CP Plus set of 4 bullet CCTV cameras, VelVeeta anti-theft burglar padlock alarm, Carecroft security padlock anti theft system, Kross video door-phone doorbell, ProElite WL01 wi-fi enabled clock with hidden camera, Panasonic Pir Sensor and Yale standard digital safe. The latest security gadget is the SeeThru Pro Nova from Godrej Enterprises Group, which comes with an 8-inch capacitive touch screen monitor and features a 1024x600 resolution display. It supports up to two door stations, two HD CCTV cameras, one master monitor, and the three slave monitors provide full surveillance. The automatic gate opening support allows users to control gate access remotely.

Devices like these also have ample storage. With 8 GB of flash memory and support for Micro SD cards, the Seethru Pro system can capture and save all significant interactions. Light up your life The more common thing, though, is smart lighting. Today, lighting is no longer just a means of illumination. Smart lighting is a system of lights which holds energy efficient LED drivers, advanced control algorithms, lighting sensors, and communication interfaces to collaborate and interconnect in a lighting network. At its core, a smart lighting system is being conceived as a flexible lighting system with the objective to improve visual comfort as well as energy efficiency.

People have started replacing basics like ‘tik-tok’ switches with touch panels which can be operated by phone app or voice-enabled applications such as Alexa, Google Home or Apple Home kit. Cinema at home And if you are an entertainment hound, home theatre systems are another must-have for their immersive sound and sight experience. “The audio-video and home theatre solutions start from Rs 60,000 up to Rs 4 lakh, depending on resolution. Post Covid, the Indian consumer has been spending a lot of time-consuming content on home theatre with the average being 2-3 hours even on a working day,” says Naman Shah, marketing head at Viewsonic.