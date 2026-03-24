Loan guarantors face risks; negotiate cap on liability in loan deed

Section 6 of the Married Women’s Property Act, 1874, provides that where an insurance policy is effected by a man on his own life for the benefit of his wife or children, it creates a trust in their favour. “The money payable does not form part of his estate or become subject to his debts,” says Gehrana. Thus, this protection applies only if the policy is taken under Section 6 from inception and the beneficial interest clearly rests in favour of the wife or children.