Lower EMIs, loan rates in July as three state-owned banks cut MCLR by 5 bps

What is MCLR
PNB slashes rates across tenures
- Overnight MCLR: Reduced from 8.25 per cent to 8.20 per cent
- One-year MCLR: Lowered from 8.95 per cent to 8.90 per cent (key for home loan borrowers)
- Three-year MCLR: Cut from 9.25 per cent to 9.20 per cent
Indian Bank adjusts benchmark rates
- One-month MCLR: Down from 8.45 per cent to 8.40 per cent
- Six-month MCLR: Reduced from 8.90 per cent to 8.85 per cent
- One-year MCLR: Brought down from 9.05 per cent to 9 per cent
Bank of India brings relief for borrowers
- Overnight MCLR: From 8.15 per cent to 8.10 per cent.
- One-year MCLR: From 9.05 per cent to 9 per cent
- Three-year MCLR: From 9.20 per cent to 9.15 per cent
MCLR tenures
MCLR and loan customers
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app