No Khata for partitioned plots in Bengaluru? Experts explain what to do

As Bengaluru expands property record digitisation, some homeowners have found that moving land records online has also exposed old gaps in records. A recent issue flagged by property owners relates to revenue plots acquired through partition deeds, where the new e-Khata system allegedly does not provide an option for fresh khata creation if no earlier record exists with the municipality. A Khata is a key municipal record for property tax and utility approvals.

For families with inherited or partitioned properties, this has become more than a technical inconvenience. Legal experts say not having a fresh Khata with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) can weigh on home loans, utility connections or sale transactions.

Why the issue matters While it is not a title document, it plays a critical role in property tax assessment, civic approvals and property transactions. “A Khata under the BBMP Act, 2020 is the foundational municipal record of property ownership and is a prerequisite for virtually every civic and commercial transaction involving immovable property,” said Abhishek Nangia, a counsel at law firm SKV Law Offices. The issue largely affects revenue plots, which were historically recorded with the revenue department rather than the municipality – especially when ownership has changed through family partition deeds. According to Nangia, where a fresh or bifurcated Khata cannot be obtained, owners can effectively become “invisible” in BBMP revenue records despite holding legally valid title documents.

What problems can property owners face? Legal experts say the consequences can spill into financial and legal matters. Nishant Nigam, managing partner at 3Sixty Law Group, said owners may struggle to get their names updated in revenue records because there is no pre-existing Khata linked to the property. “This delays their right to further alienate or monetise the property,” Nigam said, adding that such owners may be stuck in a lengthy manual process before records reflect the new ownership. The absence of a fresh Khata can also affect: Home loan approvals

Property sale transactions

Water and electricity connections

Building plan sanctions

Property tax payments “Banks would necessarily require the record to be absolutely clear with the new owner’s name reflecting in the revenue records before extending a loan,” Nigam explained.

Ritha Ulbyre, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said not updating the Khata can reduce the marketability of the property. “Financial institutions generally require updated municipal records as part of their due diligence,” Ulbyre said. She added that delay in updating e-Khata may also impact registration-related compliances and create practical hurdles in future transactions. Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, noted that while a Khata itself does not confer ownership title, it remains a crucial municipal ownership record. “If a fresh Khata cannot be obtained, the details of the previous owner may continue to remain reflected in municipal records,” Razvi said.

This may create confusion over ownership, missed government notices, and difficulties in obtaining civic approvals or utility connections, he added. Why revenue plots are more vulnerable Experts say Bengaluru’s transition from manual to digital records has exposed long-standing mismatches between revenue and municipal databases. Many revenue plots, particularly those in erstwhile village panchayat areas or unregularised layouts, never had proper municipal Khata histories despite having registered deeds, RTCs or mutation entries. According to Nangia, the issue becomes more complicated in partition deed cases because multiple co-sharers may continue to remain linked to a common registration number without separate electronic property IDs (ePID) being generated.

This weakens the owner’s practical standing before civic authorities and creates vulnerability to disputes or rival claims. “The predecessor’s Khata remains undivided,” Nangia said. What can owners do? Experts say property owners still have some offline remedies available even if the portal workflow does not permit fresh Khata creation digitally. Nigam advised owners to approach local land and revenue authorities for updating records. “The time taken is longer but it does ensure that the update happens as required by the new owner,” he said. Nangia suggested that owners should directly approach the jurisdictional Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) with:

Registered partition deed

Khata extract, if available

Encumbrance Certificate (EC)

Property tax receipts

RTC and mutation records He added that owners can also escalate the matter to the BBMP IT Cell for backend ePID creation or seek remedies under the Karnataka Sakala Services Act for time-bound resolution. “In cases where relief is denied, property owners may ultimately have to approach the Karnataka High Court through a writ petition,” Nangia said. What buyers should check before purchasing such properties Experts say buyers must carry out deeper due diligence before purchasing revenue plots or partitioned family properties in Bengaluru.