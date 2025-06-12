Home / India News / Air India plane with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad: Top developments

Air India plane with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad: Top developments

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: The incident happened after the flight bound for London took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Air India passenger plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. According to state police control room, there were 242 people onboard. These included 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots.
 
The incident happened after the flight bound for London took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm. Follow Live updates
 

Here are the latest updates

 
1. The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Visuals from the spot showed bodies being brought in ambulances. There is no confirmatoin  
 
2. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a post.
 
3. In a statement, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of two pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar."     4. Captain Sabharwal, the DGCA said, has 8,200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience.   5. According to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the plane departed from Ahmadabad at 1.39 pm from runway 23. It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.   6. In a statement, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) said that the airport is currently not operational. "All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation," it said.  7. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation." 8. In a statement, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information." 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the incident. Naidu informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.   10. A statement by the Office of Rammohan Naidu read, "The Prime Minister has directed the aviation minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE news: Air India chairman confirms crash; says rescue ops underway

Nexa Evergreen land Scam: ED raids 24 sites across Rajasthan, Gujarat

Delhi hits 51.9°C 'real feel' temperature: What is it & why does it matter?

In Bhopal, a ₹18 cr railway bridge with 90-degree turn sparks safety row

Actor Dino Morea appears before ED over Mithi river desilting case

Topics :Air Indiaairplane crashAhmedabad Airportplane crashBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story