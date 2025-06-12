Air India plane with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad: Top developments

Also Read: Ahmedabad Air India crash marks first fatal Boeing Dreamliner accident

3. In a statement, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of two pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar."4. Captain Sabharwal, the DGCA said, has 8,200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience.5. According to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the plane departed from Ahmadabad at 1.39 pm from runway 23. It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.6. In a statement, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) said that the airport is currently not operational. "All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation," it said.7. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation."8. In a statement, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the incident. Naidu informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.10. A statement by the Office of Rammohan Naidu read, "The Prime Minister has directed the aviation minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway."