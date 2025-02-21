NSDL, CDSL launch Unified Investor App: How will it benefit investors?

National Securities Depository (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (CDSL), in collaboration with capital market regulator Sebi, have launched the Unified Investor App (UIP), integrating MyEasi by CDSL and SPEED-e by NSDL.

This platform provides investors with a consolidated view of their financial statements, shareholdings, and investments, and financial statements.

“It is a significant step towards enhancing investor convenience and transparency in portfolio management. By integrating data from both depositories, stock exchanges, and clearing corporations, this platform offers a seamless and secure experience for retail investors, who previously had to rely on multiple logins to track their investments,” said Anant Singh Ubeja, Senior Associate, SKV Law Offices.

A key benefit of this initiative is the ability to access a consolidated view of demat securities across both NSDL and CDSL accounts. Investors no longer need to juggle between different platforms to monitor their holdings. This not only simplifies portfolio management but also ensures greater transparency by providing a unified dashboard for all securities. The platform further streamlines investment tracking by offering transaction cum holding statements in one place, reducing the hassle of maintaining multiple records.

The platform also tackles major challenges by eliminating fraudulent intermediaries through direct data sourcing from exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations. This ensures that investors receive information from the most reliable sources, significantly reducing the risk of fraud and unauthorised intervention-- longstanding concerns in the investment landscape.

“A clear consolidated record means that families can manage investments without running around for documents or dealing with legal roadblocks. At the end of the day, this kind of platform isn’t just about convenience-- it’s about giving investors real control over their money. And that’s a game-changer,” said Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder & MD, Shoonya by Finvasia.

“The UIP promises significant advancements in investor convenience, its practical effectiveness will be contingent upon several critical factors. The user interface design, real-time synchronisation capabilities, and data accuracy will be pivotal in ensuring the platform’s functional viability,” said Kunal Sharma, Partner, Singhania & Co.

“Additionally, the centralisation of sensitive financial data raises substantial concerns regarding data security and privacy, particularly in light of recent financial misconduct and regulatory breaches within India’s securities markets, such as the NSE co-location scam, which exposed systemic vulnerabilities and prompted stringent regulatory actions by Sebi. Given these concerns, the UIP’s long-term success will depend on the implementation of robust security protocols, stringent regulatory oversight, and operational transparency to mitigate risks of unauthorised access, data breaches, and potential misuse,” Sharma said.