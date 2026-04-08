Compare pensions across annuity plans to understand key trade-offs
To tackle inflation, consider hybrid or increasing annuities, or combine fixed annuity with mutual funds; for legacy planning, opt for return-of-premium optionsHimali Patel
To tackle inflation, consider hybrid or increasing annuities, or combine fixed annuity with mutual funds; for legacy planning, opt for return-of-premium optionsHimali Patel
|Insurer
|Plan name
|Pension per month (Rs.)*
|Pension per month (Rs.)**
|Bajaj Life
|Guaranteed Pension Goal - II
|10,747
|5,102
|Tata AIA
|Fortune Guarantee Pension
|10,190
|4,760
|ABSLI
|Guaranteed Annuity Plan
|10,023
|5,327
|Ipru
|Guanranteed Pension Plan
|9,798
|5,025
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:28 PM IST