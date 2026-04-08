Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Compare pensions across annuity plans to understand key trade-offs

Compare pensions across annuity plans to understand key trade-offs

To tackle inflation, consider hybrid or increasing annuities, or combine fixed annuity with mutual funds; for legacy planning, opt for return-of-premium options

retirement homes, senior citizens
premium
Representative Image
Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 5:29 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Tata AIA Life Insurance has recently launched Shubh Flexi Pension Plan, an annuity plan, in association with Policybazaar. One part of the payout offers guaranteed income for life, protecting customers against longevity and reinvestment risks. The other part is linked to the Nifty 50, allowing the payout to grow in line with India’s equity markets. Customers can choose the balance between these two income streams at the outset.
 
Tackling inflation risk
 
One issue with annuity plans is that most make a fixed payout for life. Inflation erodes the value of this payout over time.
 
In this plan, a portion of the income gets locked in at the prevailing annuity rate for life. “This protects customers from falling rates and reinvestment risk. The variable payout component helps customers beat inflation,” says Sameep Singh, head of investments, Policybazaar.
 
The variable component, however, does not come with any guarantee. “This can lead to lower payouts during downturns in the equity market,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
These plans suit individuals looking for two main benefits. “Customers expected to retire within the next 5 to 10 years can opt for this type of annuity plan because it provides income stability and inflation protection,” says Gibin John, senior investment strategist, Geojit Investments.
 
Do not underestimate post-retirement expenses or select a lower guaranteed income than needed to cover essential costs. “Plan conservatively and avoid relying on optimistic return assumptions for the market-linked component,” says Madhu Burugupalli, head – product management & strategy, Bajaj Life Insurance.
 
A do-it-yourself alternative
 
Younger individuals with a high risk appetite may build a retirement portfolio independently using a mix of equity, debt and gold funds. “As they approach retirement, they can shift the required amount into risk-free annuity products or other stable return options,” says John.
 
Singh points out that a generic (and not labelled) portfolio runs the risk of funds being diverted to meet other financial needs.
 
Multiple payout options available
 
Annuity plans offer a range of payout options: Single life, joint life, with and without return of purchase price (RoPP), increasing annuity, and immediate and deferred annuity.
 
Those who want payouts to begin after a few years should choose a deferred annuity plan, while those who want payouts to start immediately should opt for an immediate annuity plan. People with dependent spouses should consider a joint life plan so that the payouts continue for the spouse’s lifetime.
 
Buyers must decide whether their priority is to maximise monthly income for themselves or ensure that their heirs receive the original investment after their death. “Investors who seek to do legacy planning may prefer the RoPP option,” says Burugupalli. Payouts are lower under this option than under the “without RoPP” option.
 
Burugupalli adds that individuals concerned about inflation may consider increasing annuities. These plans offer a fixed, pre-declared rate of increase.
 
Investors must first prioritise their needs, then compare the payouts from various options to understand the trade-offs.
 
Lock in today’s annuity rates
 
The biggest advantage of deferred annuities is the certainty they bring to retirement planning. “They allow a person to lock in an annuity rate today for a payout that begins later,” says Kumar. They also offer payouts for life, which to some extent safeguards a person against the risk of outliving their savings.
 
But liquidity is a concern. “Funds are usually locked in during the accumulation period, limiting access in case of unforeseen needs,” says Burugupalli. They typically carry high surrender penalties.
 
“The returns from a deferred annuity plan may be lower than the returns from a diversified investment portfolio,” says Kumar.
 
Before investing in a plan, compare annuity rates, which can vary significantly across insurers. Finally, avoid committing your entire retirement corpus to annuities, as that could cause liquidity problems. 
Compare payouts across insurers before buying 
Insurer Plan name Pension per month (Rs.)* Pension per month (Rs.)**
Bajaj Life Guaranteed Pension Goal - II 10,747 5,102
Tata AIA Fortune Guarantee Pension 10,190 4,760
ABSLI Guaranteed Annuity Plan 10,023 5,327
Ipru Guanranteed Pension Plan 9,798 5,025
*Pension is for a 50-year-old male, who makes a single payment of Rs. 10 lakh, and starts receiving payouts after 10 years.
**Pension is for a 60-year-old male, who makes a single payment of Rs. 10 lakh, and starts receiving payouts immediately.
Both are single-life, return-of-premium plans. 
Source: Policybazaar
The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rs 40 lakh home loan: Cut EMI, save interest now; experts explain how

Joint or mutual Will? How they differ on control, heirs and flexibility

FD returns back in focus after RBI policy: Check top bank interest rates

Delhi eases property ownership in unauthorised colonies: Key details

RBI repo rate at 5.25%: Save up to Rs 14 lakh on Rs 75 lakh home loan EMI

Topics :PensionsPension in Indiapension fund

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story