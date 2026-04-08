Compare pensions across annuity plans to understand key trade-offs

Tata AIA Life Insurance has recently launched Shubh Flexi Pension Plan, an annuity plan, in association with Policybazaar. One part of the payout offers guaranteed income for life, protecting customers against longevity and reinvestment risks. The other part is linked to the Nifty 50, allowing the payout to grow in line with India’s equity markets. Customers can choose the balance between these two income streams at the outset.