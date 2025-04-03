Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM internship scheme deadline extended: Eligibility, applications explained

PM internship scheme deadline extended: Eligibility, applications explained

Each intern will receive insurance coverage under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

Ayush Mishra
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) has extended the deadline for applications to April 15, 2025. The selection process for certain opportunities started on April 1 and applicants must regularly check their mobile notifications and email for important updates.
 
“Shortlisting & selection for certain opportunities starts from April 1 - check your mobile, dashboard, & email for details. Application round extended to April 15 for all other remaining opportunities,” according to the PM Internship Scheme website.
 
This scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23 and took off on October 3, 2024. The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the programme focusing on hands-on work experience.
 
 
Eligibility criteria
 
To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements:
 
Age: Between 21 and 24 years.
 
Employment status: Must not be engaged in full-time employment.
 
Educational background: At least Class 10. Graduates from premier institutions (like IITs and IIMs) or those with professional qualifications (like CA or CMA) are excluded.
 
The scheme is also open to youth trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Kaushal Kendras (skill centres).
 
Income restrictions: Individuals from families with annual incomes exceeding Rs 8 lakh are not eligible. Individuals from families with government employees are not eligible.
 
Benefits of the scheme
 
Interns will acquire practical skills by working in real-world business settings. The stipend provided will help them meet their basic expenses during the internship. This experience will enhance their employability, paving the way for future job opportunities. Each intern will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time financial aid of Rs 6,000.
 
Each intern will receive insurance coverage under the government insurance schemes through the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The government will cover the premium amount. Additionally, companies may offer extra accidental insurance coverage to interns.
 
How to apply for PMIS
 
Visit the official website — pminternship.mca.gov.in.
 
On the homepage, scroll down to see the 'register' option. Select the link, and a new page will open. Fill in the registration details and required documents, and select the submit button.
 
There is no registration or application fee. Based on the candidate's provided details, a resume will be generated automatically, allowing each student to apply for up to five opportunities aligned with their preferences.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

