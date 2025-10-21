Spotted a scam? Understand the pattern and learn how to report it

Before reporting, it’s crucial to identify a scam. Common signs include:

If anything seems suspicious, avoid interacting with it and verify its authenticity with official sources.

Where to report online scams

Several government and institutional channels exist to report online frauds:

National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in): Citizens can file complaints about online scams, identity theft, phishing, and other cyber offences.

CHAKSHU Portal: Designed for reporting banking and financial frauds, this portal helps track complaints and follow up with authorities.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): For banking-related frauds, customers can report unauthorised transactions to their bank and escalate to RBI through their grievance redressal mechanism.

Police stations: For serious cases or substantial monetary loss, filing a First Information Report (FIR) at your local police station is recommended.