Think your health plan is enough? CA lists 3 must-have add-ons

1. Instant Cover: Avoid costly waiting periods

Most health insurance plans impose waiting periods of 2-4 years for pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or thyroid disorders. The instant cover add-on allows policyholders to access coverage for these conditions in as little as 30 days.

“About one in five Indians aged 18-35 suffers from a lifestyle disease. Waiting years could cost you lakhs

in medical bills,” Kaushik explained. This add-on bridges a critical gap for those who cannot afford to delay treatment.

2. Consumables Cover: Shield against hidden hospital costs

Hospitalisation comes with unavoidable extras, such as syringes, gloves, masks, and other consumables, which often account for 15-20 per cent of the bill. On a Rs 3 lakh hospital bill, this could mean Rs 45,000-Rs 60,000 out-of-pocket unless you have coverage.

“This add-on effectively saves you an EMI every time you’re hospitalised,” Kaushik noted. For families with parents above 55, who already face higher premiums, this coverage can make a tangible difference.