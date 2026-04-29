Mid, smallcap fund recovery may not sustain; experts urge cautious moves

Midcap funds have risen 11 per cent, while smallcap funds are up 13.5 per cent on average over the past month. Experts believe the pain in these segments has not ended entirely, and hence investors, existing and new, must proceed with caution.

Investors should view the bounceback as a recovery from the sharp correction these segments witnessed from late 2024. In some cases, midcap and smallcap segments corrected by around 25-35 per cent. “This correction was triggered by expensive valuations and a weakening growth outlook caused by tightening fiscal and monetary policies,” says Rupesh Patel, senior fund manager-equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Patel adds that the bounceback was driven by expectations that geopolitical issues would be resolved soon and would not hurt earnings growth.

Investors felt that the March correction may have been overdone. “The market correction of more than 10 per cent in March was sharper than the likely 2-4 per cent impact on (financial year 2026-27) FY27 earnings if the war impact recedes by April-end,” says Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer-equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

The correction made stock prices in these segments attractive. “After the correction, investors felt valuations had reached re-entry levels,” says Arvind Rao, founder of the investment advisory firm Arvind Rao and Associates.

The rally’s sustainability will depend on easing geopolitical tensions and a decline in crude oil prices. “Oil prices at around $85 per barrel and a stable rupee could support inflation, earnings, and foreign flows,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Retail investors have not quit equities despite the downturn. “Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows have remained resilient despite the correction caused partly by the war in West Asia,” says Rao.

Companies with pricing power will drive the rally. “It will likely be more sustainable for companies with pricing power that can pass on commodity-driven cost increases through price increases,” says Bhattacharya.

Earnings growth must catch up with valuations. “Earnings in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26 and the first quarter (Q1) of FY27 will be the real test for the rally,” says Rao.

“Prolonged geopolitical tensions could cloud the earnings growth outlook because of higher costs and disrupted supply chains,” says Patel.

Domestic inflation could then become a concern. Higher inflation could delay RBI rate cuts, which would affect smaller companies.

Geopolitical uncertainty remains the key risk. “If a war-like scenario persists and crude oil prices remain above $100, the bounce could become unsustainable,” says Bhattacharya.

Continued government spending on infrastructure could benefit many midcap and smallcap companies. “Midcap and smallcap companies in sectors like roads, railways, defence, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and components have been major beneficiaries of government capex,” says Rao.

If earnings come under pressure, the re-rating could reverse. “Earnings downgrades could be triggered by weak demand, margin pressure, or both,” says Dhawan. Rao says margin pressure is expected in Q4FY26 and Q1FY27.

US tariff-related risks could affect India’s manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. “Tariff-related disruption could squeeze the earnings of companies built around export competitiveness,” says Rao.

If the macro environment worsens, some companies would suffer more than others. “Companies with weak business models and narrow moats could see higher-than-expected erosion in profitability and would give away their gains,” says Bhattacharya.