Seek refund if alterations in realty project plan affect you adversely

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered a substantial refund of approximately Rs 33 crore, accompanied by a 12 per cent interest rate, to three flat buyers in the World One project in Upper Worli (Lower Parel), Mumbai. The developers have been held accountable for promoting the project without the required statutory approvals and for prolonged delays, exceeding four years, in the handover.

In the past, property buyers encountered numerous issues; however, the enactment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act of 2016 (Rera Act) has ushered in a significant increase in transparency and accountability within the sector. This Act empowers homebuyers and allottees by granting them several rights.



Construction Timeline

Under Rera, developers must inform buyers about the stage-by-stage schedule for project completion. This information should be explicitly stated in the sale agreement or the allotment letter. Girish Rawat, a partner at Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India, emphasises, "Any delay entitles the allottee to the remedies outlined in the Rera Act."



Experts recommend that homebuyers should refrain from signing the Builder-Buyer Agreement (BBA) if the construction schedule is not clearly stated. Raj Khosla, founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com, advises that homebuyers can also obtain a detailed construction schedule for their project from the Rera website.

For home loan borrowers, it is crucial to ensure that bank disbursements align with the construction stages. P C Roy, an associate at ASL Partners, asserts, "If a homebuyer has availed of a loan, they should verify in the Tripartite Agreement and the loan agreement that the disbursal of the loan amount is based on the stage of construction or the construction schedule."



Right to Possess the Property

Section 19(3) of the Rera Act grants buyers the entitlement to claim possession of the property. Additionally, building associations have the right to lay claim to common areas on the date of possession.



Homebuyers should meticulously review the BBA for a default clause, which specifies what will occur in case either party defaults or fails to uphold their end of the agreement, ensuring it does not work to their disadvantage.

Right to Refund



Section 19(4) of the Rera Act entitles allottees to a refund if the developer fails to adhere to the terms of the sale agreement.

Mani Gupta, a partner at Sarthak Advocates & Solicitors, clarifies, "Under Section 18 of the Rera Act, an allottee is entitled to seek a full refund with interest for the period of delay."



Ravi Bhasin, a senior partner at AZB & Partners, highlights that the Supreme Court ruled in a consumer complaint case that an individual cannot be kept waiting indefinitely for the possession of their allotted property and is entitled to a refund along with compensation.

The right to a refund remains valid even if the buyer initially consented to alterations in the project plan. Bhasin explains, "If the allottee believes that the changes will adversely affect them, they have the right to seek a refund, even if they had initially consented in the allotment letter." This is because the consent was given without full knowledge of the intended changes, which were not disclosed earlier.



If the builder fails to provide possession, the homebuyer should issue a legal notice. Roy advises that if the developer fails to deliver possession or respond to the legal notice, the buyer should file a formal complaint under Rera for cancellation and a refund, including interest and compensation.

Access to Documents



Section 19(5) of the Rera Act bestows upon buyers the right to access all vital documents, such as No Objection Certificates, and plans, like drawings, throughout the construction process. Bhasin notes, "The purpose is to enable the buyer to assess the project's status and whether there are any implications for their decision to own a property in it."

In the event that the developer does not comply, buyers can seek intervention under Section 35.



It is imperative to verify all relevant documents before making an investment. Khosla advises, "Doing so ensures the project is legitimate and complies with all key regulations. If the developer denies access to any document, consider it a red flag."



Homebuyer’s checklist: Key paperwork to collect from builders and banks

· The homebuyer should collect a copy of the flat’s unit booking form, allotment letter, and builder buyer agreement from the builder



· Register the Sale Deed with the concerned authority and keep a copy

· Don't forget to ask the builder for a copy of the possession letter and all the payment receipts



· Check the completion certificate issued by the concerned authority once the project is completed

· Homebuyer should collect a copy of documents from the bank, such as the loan agreement and the tripartite agreement



This list is non-exhaustive Source: ASL Partners

