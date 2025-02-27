Tata AIA Life Insurance's latest NFO offers smarter retirement planning

Tata AIA
Life Insurance has introduced a fund for long-term wealth growth for people planning retirement, it said on Thursday.
The fund gives policyholders an opportunity to invest in high-growth potential companies that align with the Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index. Multicap Momentum Quality Index Pension Fund is open for subscription and will close on February 28. Fund’s features
Long-term capital growth: Invests in high-quality stocks with strong growth momentum.
Smart diversification: Balances exposure across large, mid, and smallcap stocks for optimal returns.
Risk-optimised investing: Uses momentum and quality-based selection to ensure portfolio stability.
Convenient investment options: Available through Tata AIA’s Smart Pension Secure plan.
Tax benefits: Tax savings under section 80CCC and 60 per cent tax-free lump sum at maturity.
Digital accessibility: Online investment available at Tata AIA’s website, Policybazaar, Tata Neu, and PhonePe. Investment strategy
Investment focus: Companies aligned with the Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index.
Asset allocation: 80 per cent-100 per cent in equities, 0 per cent-20 per cent in cash and money market securities.
Fund management charge: 1.35 per cent per annum.
“Retirement planning today requires a smarter, more strategic approach. The Multicap Momentum Quality Index Pension Fund is designed for investors who want to benefit from India’s economic growth while securing their future,” said Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA. “By blending momentum and quality investing, we aim to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, helping our policyholders achieve financial independence in their retirement years.” Who should consider the fund
Invests across market cap segments and seeking stability and growth potential. The fund tracks momentum-driven quality stocks for optimised returns.
“In partnership with Tata AIA, we are excited to introduce a pension fund that not only focuses on wealth creation but also ensures portfolio stability and caters to a diverse range of investors. It is a forward-thinking approach to financial planning that also allows individuals to benefit from the growth of the Indian economy,” said Santosh Agarwal, chief business Officer - life insurance, Policybazaar.