What beneficiaries of PM-KISAN can do if they haven't got 19th installment?

What is PM-KISAN

The scheme was launched in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. An amount of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC or have not linked their Aadhaar with their bank accounts may encounter challenges in receiving the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi. Meeting these requirements is essential to ensure a seamless disbursement process, which is vital for farmers.

Also Read

Farmers must complete paperwork, including the e-know your customer (KYC) process to get 19th instalment.

To complete the eKYC process for PM-KISAN , follow these steps:

Go to the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the 'eKYC' option under the "farmer corner" section.

Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the required field.

Click on the 'search' button.

Enter the OTP that is sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Click on the 'submit button to complete the eKYC process.

You can also complete the eKYC process at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC) by providing your Aadhaar number and undergoing biometric authentication.

How to check PM-KISAN instalment status:

Visit the PM-KISAN website.

On the homepage, locate the 'farmers corner' section.

Click on the 'beneficiary status' option.

Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on the 'get data' button.

The status of your PM-KISAN instalment will be displayed on the screen.

If you have a query related to PM-KISAN you can use AI Chatbot to get answers to your query. AI Chatbot was launched in 2023 for the PM-KISAN scheme, becoming the first AI chatbot integrated with a major flagship scheme of the Union government. It provides farmers with prompt, clear, and accurate responses to their queries.