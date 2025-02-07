UK citizenship rules: Opposition wants PR ban for low-wage immigrants

The UK's opposition Conservative Party on Thursday proposed stricter citizenship rules and residency restrictions for migrants, including those from India, in a major policy shift under leader Kemi Badenoch.

Tightening residency and citizenship rules

Badenoch, who took over the reins from Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in November last year, said her government would tighten immigration rules if the Conservatives returned to power. Under her plan:

< Foreign workers on low wages and those without jobs would be barred from obtaining permanent residency.

< The current five-year qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) would be doubled to 10 years.

< ILR applicants must not have claimed social benefits or used social housing during this period.

Also Read

< Households applying for ILR must prove they are "net contributors" to the economy, meaning they would have to meet a higher earnings threshold.

< Anyone with a criminal record would be ineligible for permanent residency.

Note: Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) is a permanent residency status in the UK that allows you to live, work, and study in the country without limit. It's also known as "settlement".

What does ILR allow you to do?

Live in the UK for as long as you want

Work in the UK without restriction

Study in the UK without restriction

Apply for benefits if you're eligible

Apply for British citizenship

Badenoch outlined her stance, saying, “Our country is not a dormitory, it's our home. The right to citizenship and permanent residency should only go to those who have demonstrated a real commitment to the UK.”

She criticised the Labour government's handling of migration, arguing, “Far from reducing the number of people coming into Britain, the Labour government is presiding over an incoming disaster. The Border Security Bill will actually make it easier for illegal immigrants to stay in the UK, let alone legal migrants. No one can trust Labour on immigration.”

Impact on Indian migrants

Indians have been the largest group of immigrants to the UK, with 253,000 arrivals in 2023. Of these, 127,000 came for work, 115,000 for study, and 9,000 for other reasons. Indian nationals also represented 38% of dependants issued work visas, more than any other nationality.

Data from the UK government show that 39.8% of workers from the Indian ethnic group were in professional jobs, the highest percentage among all ethnic groups. Additionally:

10.6% were in managerial, director, and senior official roles.

5.3% worked in skilled trades.

6.7% were in elementary occupations, considered low-skilled roles.

The policy announcement has sparked divisions within the Conservative Party. Last week, Badenoch clashed with her shadow foreign secretary, Indian-origin Priti Patel, over the party’s past immigration record. Patel, who was home secretary from 2019 to 2022, called it “totally distortionary” to suggest that the previous Conservative government had weakened border controls.

Badenoch admitted mistakes were made in the past, saying, “It is important the Tories tell the truth about the mistakes we made.”

Immigration remains a key issue in British politics, with net migration reaching a record 906,000 in 2023. A recent YouGov poll found that 56% of Britons believe Labour’s immigration policy is “not strict enough,” compared with 21% who feel it is either appropriate or too strict.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to bring net migration down during this Parliament. The government is expected to publish a white paper in the coming weeks, setting out new requirements for employers to train and recruit domestic workers before hiring from abroad.