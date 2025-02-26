US deportation fallout: 1274 immigration firms raided in Punjab, 7 arrested

Punjab Police carried out raids at 1,274 immigration firms across the state in a crackdown on illegal travel agents, officials said on Tuesday in a media statement. The operation, which took place on Monday, was aimed at protecting young people from fraudulent agents promising overseas opportunities.

The large-scale searches were conducted across all 28 police districts.

Action follows recent US deportations

The raids come in the wake of recent deportations of Indian immigrants from the United States. Many deportees from Punjab and Haryana have alleged they were deceived by travel agents who took large sums of money but failed to deliver legal entry into the US. Some said they were taken via the “donkey route,” an illegal and dangerous pathway used to reach America.

As many as 131 people (from Punjab) have been deported from the US.

Cases registered, agents arrested

Special DGP (Law and Order) Punjab, Arpit Shukla, who oversaw the state-wide operation, police registered 24 cases and arrested seven agents.

“All police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were instructed to form special teams under the supervision of gazetted officers to conduct searches at immigration and travel firms,” Shukla said in a statement to the press.

He added that officials had been directed to take strict action against those violating the Punjab Travel Professionals' Regulation Act, 2012, or defrauding people with false promises of foreign entry.

Legal requirements for travel agents

Under the Punjab Travel Professionals' Regulation Act, 2012, travel agents must obtain a licence from the Deputy Commissioner's office, valid for five years and renewable. Licensed agents must also:

Display their licence at their office

Maintain records of clients and services

Inform authorities before advertising or hosting seminars

Operate only within their permitted scope of services

Failure to comply can lead to suspension or cancellation of the licence and legal action.

High court calls for stricter checks

On February 17, the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the state government to act on a petition seeking action against fake travel agents. The petitioner urged both the central and Punjab governments to establish “emigration check posts” in every district under the Emigration Act, 1983, to regulate migration and prevent illegal travel.

He also called for an updated list of certified recruiting agents and approved foreign employers to help people access legitimate opportunities.

During the hearing, Dheeraj Jain, representing the central government, informed the court that most deported immigrants had initially travelled to European countries on study or tourist visas before entering the US illegally.

The court was also told that the Protector of Emigrants (POE) office in Chandigarh had received 127 complaints from Punjab about illegal agents—57 directly and 70 through other sources. These had been forwarded to the Punjab government for action. The bench disposed of the case, allowing the petitioner to submit his concerns to the state government.

Since February 5, 2025, a total of 335 Indians have been sent back, with 12 returned on Sunday. The deportations are part of the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump defended his administration’s mass deportations of undocumented foreign nationals.

“The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and deep state bureaucrats are being sent packing,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington. “Illegal alien criminals are being sent home. We're draining the swamp and restoring government by the people.”

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), one million immigrants have been detained over the last four years, including nearly 25,000 Indians.

The number of detained Indians peaked at 9,207 in 2022, up from 1,835 in 2021. Detentions fell in 2023 and 2024, though deportations have continued.

As of 2022, unauthorised immigrants made up 3.3% of the total US population and 23% of the foreign-born population, according to Pew Research Centre.

Indians must note that entering any country illegally could be trouble.

individuals who attempt to enter the US through illegal means face long-term consequences. Those deported may struggle to re-enter, even through legal means.

Ajay Sharma, founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, said, "There are not many legal pathways for those on illegal status, especially the ones with criminal records. Even those without criminal records who try to file in any permitted category must leave the country once to get new status validated, and the probability of being denied re-entry is still very high."

"Interestingly, the scope of entry and residency in other key destinations also gets restricted under the circumstances," he added.

Jonathan Grode, US practice director and managing partner at Green and Spiegel, an immigration law firm in Philadelphia, explained the limited options for those who have entered illegally.

"Options really depend on the person’s individual status and if they have family or other means of staying in the US, such as asylum. Generally speaking, employment sponsorship is not an option," he said.

"If you are a visa overstay, marriage to a US citizen can quell the issue – but no other filing really can. So even if you had an employer, it does not mean you can get status. The only other real avenue is asylum – but that is predicated on a specific fear of harm if you return to your home country," Grode added.

The US continues to enforce strict immigration policies, making it clear that unauthorised entry will not be tolerated.