Use multi-asset allocation funds if you are a new investor in the market

In a new open-ended fund offer (NFO), HSBC Mutual Fund launched a multi-asset allocation fund (MAAF) for investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt, money market securities, and gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Subscriptions for the scheme's NFO will open on February 8 and close on February 22. The scheme will re-open for fresh subscriptions and redemptions on March 1. "This scheme aims to spread the risk and optimise performance to deliver risk-adjusted growth in the long run," said Kailash Kulkarni, chief executive officer (CEO), HSBC Asset Management Company (India).

Classification Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Asset management companies (AMCs) have different strategies in this space and are offering diversification across multiple asset classes with their fund offerings. These funds combine equity, debt, and one more asset class like gold, real estate and international equities, etc. Chintan Haria, principal, investment strategy, at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, says: "A multi-asset scheme by definition is mandated to invest at least 10 percent each across three or more asset classes."



The ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund invests in equity, debt, commodities, REITs, InvITs, etc. As of January 31, the equity allocation stood at 57.5 per cent. While WhitOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund has domestic equity and related instruments, gold, fixed income, foreign equity, etc. Domestic equity is at 14-45 per cent, gold at 10-40 per cent, fixed income 10-55 per cent, and foreign equity 0-10 per cent. In short, some are equity-heavy, and some debt-heavy. Some funds have a dynamic bent and others have a rigid mix of asset class percentages. Quantum Multi-Asset Fund has dynamic allocation across equity, debt, and gold, reducing dependence on a single asset class.



Why invest





ALSO READ: Financial goal to liquidity need: What to get from tax-saving investments Since the investments are spread across multiple asset classes, these funds offer diversification and slightly less risk than most hybrid funds. and pure equity funds. Manuj Jain, co-head of product strategy at WhiteOak Capital AMC, says, "The rationale behind using different asset classes rides on the fact that each asset behaves differently during various economic phases and has different correlations with each other." For example, gold tends to have a negative to very low correlation with all the other three asset classes with varying degrees. Debt has a negative correlation with Indian equities and a low correlation with US equity. So on and so forth.



Both return and tax treatment can vary widely based on each fund’s asset allocation mandate. If the domestic equity exposure is up to 35 per cent, then taxation is as per tax slab for both short- and long-term capital gains. If domestic equity is between 35 per cent to 65 per cent, then STCG is as per tax slab, but for LTCG, for a holding period of more than three years, it's taxed at 20 per cent with the benefit of indexation. While above 65 per cent of domestic equity exposure is taxed at 15 per cent, for LTCG, it's For a holding period of more than one year, taxed at 10 per cent (on gains above Rs 1 lakh).



Who should invest

If you're seeking equity taxation benefits, prefer slightly lower risk than pure equity, and aim for steady returns, an equity-heavy fund with over 65 per cent equity allocation should suffice. Keep in mind the ground reality. Jain explains, "Even though the minimum requirement is 65 per cent, fund managers typically allocate slightly more to equity to avoid breaching the threshold, often reaching up to 67-68 per cent or even 70 per cent. This leaves minimal room for allocation to debt and gold, limiting diversification options and increasing the fund's equity risk profile significantly."

Jain says, "But with only 10 per cent allocated to gold, the benefits of diversification and volatility reduction may be limited, especially if the primary focus is on equity taxation."



For investors prioritising risk-adjusted returns, lower volatility, and reasonable long-term performance, diversified funds with a mix of asset classes, including debt-heavy or other asset-heavy asset allocations, are more suitable. Chirag Mehta, chief investment officer, Quantum MF, says, "MAAF are good entry for new investors. Many first-time investors prefer a measured approach to investing, gradually evolving their strategies while balancing flexibility in equity allocation with a diverse range of asset classes. The underlying principle is to transition from traditional fixed deposits, which often fail to beat inflation, to market-linked instruments offering superior returns over the long term without excessive risk."

Investors who grasp the nuances of equity markets and are comfortable with their fluctuations should consider transitioning gradually from safer investments like FDs to more aggressive equity allocations. Mehta says, "This journey should be flexible, starting with conservative approaches and gradually increasing exposure to aggressive equity options throughout 3 to 10 years."



Things to consider





ALSO READ: PE, VC investments down 63% to $9 billion in 2023, lowest since 2016 Investors concerned about taxation should carefully examine offer documents to ensure the fund is equity-oriented. Some funds in their offer documents very clearly say they will hold the majority in equity instruments. For some, even though they may hold some equity, they don't state it; so there could be some ambiguity. Vidya Bala, co-founder, Primeinvestor. says, "Investors who are particular about equity taxation will end up with debt taxation if their fund is not equity-oriented." Investors should recognise the varying risk levels among MAAFs due to differences in their equity holdings.



Simply relying on MAAFs isn't correct. Bala says, "It's essential to understand that a single fund cannot adequately facilitate proper asset allocation. e.g., if you are holding 10 per cent of your portfolio in a multi-asset and turn hold say 25 per cent in debt, essentially you are getting 25 per cent of 10 per cent. If it's 2.5 per cent in debt, it is hardly an asset allocation or diversification strategy. So having multiple assets as part of your portfolio will not fulfil your asset allocation need."

You can simply view them as hybrid funds, which plausibly have lower risk than pure equity funds. You can use them to complement the higher risk of pure funds. Hence, use this as a good starting point if you are a new investor, but if you are an evolved investor, don't rely on MAAFs as the only tool to diversify.



