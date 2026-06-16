Wealth, health, peace: Why retirement planning should start early

For those who have just started their career, retirement might be the last thing on their minds. However, investment advisors say that planning for retirement is one of the first things young people must do to enjoy financial comfort.

Why starting early is the key to peaceful retirement

According to a report by OmniScience Capital called “The Science of Retirement Planning: Navigating Hidden Risks in a Long Retirement”, the investment structure shapes how long savings last and how well retirees cope with inflation and rising life expectancy. Whether you decide to invest in fixed deposits, annuities or market-linked withdrawals will have a direct bearing on your retirement fund.

Starting early is not only a good financial habit but also a necessity, especially in the context of rising life expectancy. While the average retirement age in India is around 60, global trends suggest people will live much longer. According to the World Economic Forum, the average life expectancy is projected to reach 81 years by 2100. This effectively means planning for a retirement that could easily last 20 years or more. A longer retirement naturally translates into a larger financial requirement. Data from the HSBC Affluent Investor Snapshot 2025 survey, which covered 1,006 affluent investors in India, highlights this growing need. It found that a typical affluent individual would require around Rs 3.5 crore to retire comfortably after factoring in inflation and economic uncertainty.

Even for those aiming for a more modest lifestyle, the numbers remain significant. For instance, a monthly retirement income of Rs 50,000 may appear reasonable today but the total corpus required to sustain this income can vary by more than Rs 1 crore. This variation depends largely on how investments are managed during retirement, especially over a horizon that could stretch up to 40 years. Retirement planning is not just about accumulating a large sum of money, it is about ensuring that your savings can sustain you over an extended period despite inflation and changing market conditions. The earlier you begin, the more time your investments have to grow and adjust, making it easier to build a corpus that lasts throughout your retirement years. This is where the importance of starting early becomes clear.is not just about accumulating a large sum of money, it is about ensuring that your savings can sustain you over an extended period despite inflation and changing market conditions. The earlier you begin, the more time your investments have to grow and adjust, making it easier to build a corpus that lasts throughout your retirement years.

Time and the power of compounding The magic of compounding allows you the liberty to start slow and gain financial strength over time. Returns earned on investments start generating their own returns, creating exponential growth. In fact, two people investing the same amount monthly can end up with very different outcomes, depending on when they start. The early investor benefits from longer compounding cycles while the late investor has to compensate by investing more or taking higher risks. Suppose you invest Rs 5,000 per month through a SIP in equity mutual funds, earning an average return of 13 per cent annually. Even though you invested only Rs 15 lakh over 25 years, your money grows to more than Rs 1 crore. The remaining Rs 85 lakh comes from compounding, where your returns keep generating additional returns over time. A delay of 10 years reduces your wealth by nearly 70-75 per cent even though your monthly investment stays the same.

Financial freedom helps mental health Starting early has a powerful impact not just on your finances but also on your emotional and mental well-being. As your income grows over time, the portion set aside for savings begins to feel far less burdensome, because it was built gradually into your lifestyle from the beginning. More importantly, starting early helps cultivate financial discipline — a habit that becomes second nature over the years. This discipline does more than just build wealth; it creates a sense of control and confidence about your future. Over time, this translates into something far more valuable than money: freedom of choice. With a strong financial foundation, you gain the flexibility to retire comfortably, take career breaks, explore new opportunities, or pursue alternative paths without financial stress.

FAQs At what age should I start retirement planning? Financial planners are of the opinion that early investing in one’s 20s gives maximum benefit of compounding and reduces financial burden in the latter part of life. Is it too late to start in my 30s or 40s? It’s never too late, but starting later means you may need to invest more aggressively and contribute higher amounts to reach your goals. Can I start late and still build a good corpus for retirement? Doing so is possible with a significantly higher amount of investment. You will also have to invest in more high-risk-high-reward assets to make up for the lost time.