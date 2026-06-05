Retirement planning for young professionals: Start early, build slowly

retirement is probably not something you think about seriously. It feels too far away to plan for and there are immediate priorities such as managing expenses, building a lifestyle and maybe saving for short-term goals. When you first start earning,is probably not something you think about seriously. It feels too far away to plan for and there are immediate priorities such as managing expenses, building a lifestyle and maybe saving for short-term goals.

But retirement investing works differently from most financial decisions. It is less about how much you invest and more about when you begin. Starting early doesn’t mean putting aside large amounts right away; it simply means giving your money more time to grow. Even small, consistent investments in your 20s can reduce the pressure you would otherwise feel in your 30s or 40s. On the other hand, delaying the start often means you have to invest much larger amounts later to catch up.

So instead of asking “is it too early to start?”, the better question is: What should you do right now, based on your income and situation?

Estimate the corpus

Once you decide to start, the next step is to understand what you are aiming for. This is your retirement corpus — the total amount you will depend on after you stop working.

Start with your current monthly expenses.

Focus on essential lifestyle costs

Exclude temporary or work-related expenses

For example:

Current monthly expense: ₹50,000

Now consider inflation, which is simply the increase in prices over time.

At around 6-7 per cent inflation:

Expenses can double every 10-12 years

So over a long period, your current expenses can grow quite significantly.

A simple way to estimate

You don’t need complicated calculations to begin.

Convert monthly expenses into annual expenses

Multiply that by around 25-30 times

This gives you a rough idea of the corpus needed. Another way to think about it:

Aim to replace around 70-80 per cent of your income in retirement

The goal is direction, not precision.

How to build the mix across growth, debt, income buckets, and health care buffers

Your investment mix should reflect how early you are starting.

Growth bucket (main focus in early years)

When you start early, you can take advantage of long-term growth.

These may fluctuate in the short term but tend to grow over longer periods.

Debt bucket (for balance)

Even early on, some stability helps.

This part balances your portfolio.

Income bucket (for later stage)

You don’t need to prioritise this yet.

Closer to retirement, this will help generate a regular income.

Annuities

Income-focused investments

Health care buffer

This applies regardless of when you start.

Have a personal health insurance plan

Increase coverage as your income grows

This ensures your investments are not affected by medical expenses.

A simple decision rule

More time means more focus on growth

Less time means more balance

But completely avoiding growth can create problems in the long run.

How to review, catch up late, and avoid behavioural mistakes near retirement

Starting early helps, but your consistency is what really builds your wealth.

Increase investments gradually

Start with 10-15 per cent of your income if possible

Increase contributions whenever your income increases

This simple habit can significantly improve your outcome over time.

Review your financial plan

Check your progress once a year

Adjust based on income or life changes

Stay aligned with your long-term goal

Mistakes to avoid

Always waiting for the right time to start: That time rarely comes

Stopping investments during market dips: Long-term plans should not depend on short-term movements

Being too conservative too early: This limits growth

Taking extreme risks to catch up: This can lead to losses

Using retirement savings for other goals: This reduces long-term stability

Checklist

Start investing as early as possible

Increase contributions gradually

Maintain a mix suited to your stage

Review your plan once a year

Stay consistent

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

A good starting point is around 10-15 per cent of your income. If you start later, you may need to increase this to 20–30 per cent or more.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

In your early years, focus more on growth. As you approach retirement, gradually shift towards more stable investments.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

These are more useful closer to retirement, when you need a predictable income. Early on, the focus is on building wealth.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

Delaying the start, inconsistent investing, ignoring inflation, and taking extreme risks are some of the most common issues.