You slather it on before stepping out, patting yourself on the back for doing the right thing for your skin. But what if that ₹700 sunscreen promising “SPF 50+ protection” is barely giving you SPF 15 in reality? This is what independent lab tests have revealed about some of India’s most popular sunscreen brands.

A new investigation by content creator and health influencer Nitin Joshi, in collaboration with Think School x SuperHealth, has found that six out of ten top-selling sunscreens in India failed to deliver even half the SPF (sun protection factor) they claim.

What the tests found

Ten popular sunscreens were sent for independent verification to two government-certified laboratories: MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, and Centre for Cruelty-Free Testing, MIET, Meerut. These labs conducted in-vitro SPF testing following ISO 24443 and COLIPA 2011 protocols, the same global standards used by leading cosmetic regulators.

Only four brands, Minimalist, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Lakme, matched or exceeded their SPF claims. The rest were significantly below standard, some alarmingly so. Brand Claimed SPF Tested SPF (Mean) Renee 70+ 12.81 WishCare 50+ 12.94 Dot & Key 50+ 14.98 Lotus 50+ 16.89 Deconstruct 55+ 17.82 Foxtale 55+ 36.9 Lakme 50+ 52.96 Minimalist 50+ 78.54 Derma Co. 50+ 79.72 Aqualogica 50+ 146.08 Source: MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Nitin Joshi, known for his analytical videos decoding labels and marketing claims, shared the findings on October 19 via Instagram. He clarified that he neither conducted the tests himself nor funded them for profit. His stated goal was to promote transparency in India’s fast-growing D2C beauty market. Source: MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd, BengaluruNitin Joshi, known for his analytical videos decoding labels and marketing claims, shared the findings on October 19 via Instagram. He clarified that he neither conducted the tests himself nor funded them for profit. His stated goal was to promote transparency in India’s fast-growing D2C beauty market.

India’s version of a global sunscreen scandal Just a few months ago, Australia’s consumer watchdog CHOICE tested 20 sunscreens, triggering eight global recalls after major SPF discrepancies. One sunscreen marketed as “SPF 50+” was found to offer protection closer to SPF 4. The revelations sparked international concern over quality checks in cosmetic manufacturing. Many contract manufacturers, which produce for multiple brands under “white label” arrangements, were found to be the common link. India’s D2C skincare ecosystem works similarly. Many emerging brands rely on third-party formulators and shared production lines, meaning even minor formulation errors or testing inconsistencies can create large mismatches between claimed and actual SPF protection.