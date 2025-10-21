Home / Health / Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

As air quality plummets across cities, doctors warn of rising respiratory and heart risks. Here's how to protect yourself immediately from pollution-related cough, fatigue, and long-term health damage

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution
Air quality worsens across north India as pollution peaks during the festive season. (Photo: Freepik)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi woke up to an unhealthy air quality again this year post-Diwali festivities, and as winter crept in, the familiar grey haze was back to blur the skyline and sting the eyes. From itchy throats to breathlessness, air pollution is back. Here’s what doctors say you can do immediately to protect yourself as the smog deepens.

“It’s not just your lungs that take the hit”

During Diwali and the weeks that follow, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10) often climbs to several times above safe limits. “These ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream,” explains Dr Abha Mahashur, Consultant, Chest Medicine, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.
 
“Children with developing lungs and the elderly with weaker immunity are at higher risk. For those with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), these pollutants cause bronchospasm, increased mucus production, and breathlessness,” she says.
 
It doesn’t stop at the lungs. “In cardiac patients, pollution-induced oxidative stress can lead to vasoconstriction, tachycardia, and elevated blood pressure, occasionally even triggering cardiac events,” she adds.

Here’s your go-to checklist when AQI turns ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’

  • Check the current AQI and PM2.5 level (via a reliable city-monitor site or app).
  • Delay or cancel outdoor physical exertion (jogging, cycling) if possible.
  • Wear a fitted N95 mask if you must go outdoors (commute, errands).
  • Close windows during peak pollution hours (evening, early morning), and switch on the purifier/AC recirculate.
  • Avoid indoor activities that worsen air quality: no incense/candle, minimal frying or smoking.
  • Hydrate well, eat antioxidant-rich food (vitamin C/E, omega-3s) and ensure minimal sleep disturbance.
  • If you have asthma, COPD, heart disease or kidney issues: carry a rescue inhaler, follow your doctor’s action plan.

When to consult a doctor?

Even with all the precautions, you might reach a point where staying vigilant isn’t enough. Do not delay seeing a doctor if you:
  • experience persistent or worsening cough, breathlessness, chest pain, or mucus production
  • already have a condition and find yourself depending on inhalers more than usual, or struggling with routine activities
  • have heart disease, and feel increased palpitations, chest-tightness, or even fatigue
Research has also shown that long-term exposure to air pollution isn’t just a respiratory issue, it’s a multi-organ concern. Studies now link PM 2.5 exposure to increased risk of heart disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and even early mortality.
 
“Any symptom that lasts beyond a week, or needing your inhaler more than twice a day, should be checked,” warns Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Director, Pulmonology, Respiratory Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram. “Don’t wait for it to ‘just go away’. Pollution-triggered inflammation can spiral quickly.” 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Post-festival detox: Simple ways to reset and recharge your system

Study finds disparities in cancer research in India despite economic growth

Festival stress syndrome: Why festive cheer can sometimes feel overwhelming

Why loneliness hits harder during Diwali, and how to cope with it

Diwali sugar spike? Here's how to manage sugar without missing the sweets

Topics :Air Quality IndexHealth with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryhealth newsDiwali air pollutionair pollutionDelhi Pollution

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story