Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

Delhi woke up to an unhealthy air quality again this year post-Diwali festivities, and as winter crept in, the familiar grey haze was back to blur the skyline and sting the eyes. From itchy throats to breathlessness, air pollution is back. Here’s what doctors say you can do immediately to protect yourself as the smog deepens.

“It’s not just your lungs that take the hit”

During Diwali and the weeks that follow, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10) often climbs to several times above safe limits. “These ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream,” explains Dr Abha Mahashur, Consultant, Chest Medicine, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

“Children with developing lungs and the elderly with weaker immunity are at higher risk. For those with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) , these pollutants cause bronchospasm, increased mucus production, and breathlessness,” she says. It doesn’t stop at the lungs. “In cardiac patients, pollution-induced oxidative stress can lead to vasoconstriction, tachycardia, and elevated blood pressure, occasionally even triggering cardiac events,” she adds. Here’s your go-to checklist when AQI turns ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ Check the current AQI and PM2.5 level (via a reliable city-monitor site or app).

Delay or cancel outdoor physical exertion (jogging, cycling) if possible.

Wear a fitted N95 mask if you must go outdoors (commute, errands).

Close windows during peak pollution hours (evening, early morning), and switch on the purifier/AC recirculate.

Avoid indoor activities that worsen air quality: no incense/candle, minimal frying or smoking.

Hydrate well, eat antioxidant-rich food (vitamin C/E, omega-3s) and ensure minimal sleep disturbance.

If you have asthma, COPD, heart disease or kidney issues: carry a rescue inhaler, follow your doctor’s action plan. When to consult a doctor? Even with all the precautions, you might reach a point where staying vigilant isn’t enough. Do not delay seeing a doctor if you: