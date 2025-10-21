Keto diet may worsen aggressive breast cancer, new study warns

A new study has found that high levels of fat in the blood may fuel aggressive breast cancer, raising concern over popular high-fat diets such as keto.

Conducted by scientists at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah and published in Cancer & Metabolism, the research, titled Hyperlipidemia drives tumour growth in a mouse model of obesity-accelerated breast cancer, shows that fatty acids linked to obesity can accelerate tumour growth.

The findings suggest that patients and survivors with obesity could benefit from lipid-lowering therapies and should be cautious about following high-fat weight-loss regimens.

What scientists discovered about fats and breast cancer growth

The team discovered that triple-negative breast cancer cells are “addicted” to lipids. These fats are abundant in people with obesity, where a condition called hyperlipidemia, high levels of fat in the blood, is common.

“When breast cancer cells receive signals to multiply, the abundance of lipids acts like extra building blocks,” explains Amandine Chaix, PhD, one of the study’s lead investigators. “That makes it easier for tumours to grow.” In their experiments, researchers used mouse models that were either fed high-fat diets or genetically engineered to have hyperlipidemia. Even when these mice had normal levels of glucose and insulin, the cancer cells grew faster, proving that lipids alone can drive tumour growth. How obesity and lipids accelerate breast cancer growth Obesity changes the body’s metabolic environment, altering hormones, insulin levels, and fat metabolism. The new study narrows this complex relationship to lipids.

“People have underestimated the importance of fats and lipids in obesity,” says Keren Hilgendorf, PhD, co-senior author of the study. “Our research shows that breast cancer cells are literally fuelled by lipids, and that’s one of the reasons the disease is more aggressive in people with obesity.” The researchers found that when they lowered lipid levels in obese mice, the growth of breast cancer slowed down, even though the animals’ body weight stayed the same. This suggests that it’s not just weight that matters, but what’s circulating in the blood. Should breast cancer patients avoid keto and other high-fat diets? The ketogenic diet, known for promoting rapid weight loss, shifts the body’s energy source from carbohydrates to fat. But in people with breast cancer, this mechanism may actually work against them.