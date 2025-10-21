WHO launches 5-year plan to protect Asia-Pacific from climate disasters

A region in climate spotlight
What's in the WHO blueprint?
Building resilience, inspiring regional action
- Scale up implementation of climate-health action
- Foster innovation to deal with the impact of climate change
- Strengthen cooperation among governments, researchers and partners across the Asia-Pacific region
Why it matters for the region
- The region is one of the most climate-sensitive anywhere with large populations, growing cities, many island and low-lying states.
- Health systems here are already facing multiple threats from environmental change (air pollution, flooding, water-borne disease, heat stress).
- A regional strategy means action will be tailored to local realities, from Pacific islands to mega-cities, rather than a one-size-fits-all global approach.
- Building sustainable health systems and food systems can bring other benefits like healthier populations and fewer emissions
Moving from ambition to action
- Align health and climate policies with the WHO framework.
- Establish tracking mechanisms to measure adaptation progress.
- Mobilise finance and innovation to help hospitals, cities, and island states transition to low-emission, climate-safe systems.
- Build cross-sector partnerships between health, environment, and food systems.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app