WHO launches 5-year plan to protect Asia-Pacific from climate disasters

As rising seas erode coastlines and heatwaves intensify, Asia and the Pacific face escalating health risks from climate change. In response, the As rising seas erode coastlines and heatwaves intensify, Asia and the Pacific face escalating health risks from climate change. In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled a five-year action blueprint (2025–2030) to help countries strengthen health systems, reduce emissions, and prepare for climate impacts.

A region in climate spotlight

The WHO notes that the Western Pacific Region, home to over 2.2 billion people, is among the most climate-vulnerable in the world. From rising sea levels threatening island nations, to worsening air pollution and extreme heat in rapidly growing cities, the climate crisis is already claiming lives and livelihoods.

Each year, around 3.5 million people in this region die from preventable environmental causes including unsafe water, polluted air and exposure to extreme weather. Outdoor air-pollution alone takes one life every 14 seconds in the region. Globally, WHO estimates climate change could cause an additional 250 000 deaths every year between 2030 and 2050 from malnutrition, malaria, heat stress and other causes, and much of that burden will fall on the Asia-Pacific region. “Climate change is no longer a distant threat – it is a health emergency unfolding in real time,” said Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific. “Our new strategy, through our centre of excellence on climate and health, is an urgent call to action to protect our people and our planet, ensuring a healthier, fairer and more sustainable future for all."

What's in the WHO blueprint? The blueprint, officially the Strategic Plan for the WHO Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health (ACE) for 2025-2030, identifies three key priorities: 1. Climate-resilient and sustainable health systems – Helping countries adapt to climate impacts while reducing emissions from the health sector. 2. Healthy urban and island systems – Promoting cleaner air, safer water and more sustainable urban development. 3. Sustainable food systems for people and planet – Advancing nutrition and climate goals through resilient, low-emission food systems. The strategy was developed by the WHO Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health in the Western Pacific Region (ACE), based in Seoul and hosted by the Republic of Korea.

Building resilience, inspiring regional action The strategy is being launched in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, symbolic of the threats faced by such nations as sea-levels rise and whole communities are at risk. Dr Sandro Demaio, director of the ACE Centre, said, “The Western Pacific truly holds the key to global progress on climate and health - what happens here will shape the health of generations to come.” The strategy will guide regional efforts to: Scale up implementation of climate-health action

Foster innovation to deal with the impact of climate change

Strengthen cooperation among governments, researchers and partners across the Asia-Pacific region “This strategy harnesses the Region’s extraordinary diversity, innovation and leadership to turn ambition into action,” added Dr Demaio.